The first anniversary of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is upon us. It's been quite a beautifully disruptive year — the brand launched with 40 shades of foundation, essentially demanding that the rest of the industry follow suit. Subsequent launches —Body Lava, Mattemoiselle lippies, etc.— have been ace AF. Fenty Beauty's First Anniversary Collection celebrates its birthday with a small but incredibly high impact collection.

The diamond-dipped Fenty Beauty anniversary set will cruise into Sephora stores, the retailer's site, and the official Fenty site on Friday, Sept. 7. That's almost a year to the day that the brand launched in 2017 — Fenty Beauty was first available for purchase on Friday, Sept. 8 of last year.

The collection features a diamond-drenched lip gloss and highlighter duo, which are sold separately. The gloss is a milky, pearly shade that will work with all skin tones, while the colorless, powder highlighter is housed in a compact and complements the lightest to the deepest skin tones. Both will glaze your lips and limbs with diamond-like glimmer and sheen.

Here's further essential intel.

The Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Diamond Milk is $18 and it'll give you a hydrated, diamond-coated pout. It is similar to the original in terms of the oversized wand and the yummy, vanilla x peach scent.

While the OG version is a peachy pink, this is a glittery hue. Rihanna herself basically called it a dewy highlighter for the mouth!

"I am obsessed with Gloss Bomb," Rihanna gushed in the press release. "I created Diamond Milk because I wanted a color that was like a dewy highlight for your lips. It gives you that juicy luscious effect and looks good on everyone." Mission accomplished!

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Wear Diamond Milk on naked lips for a sparkly sheen or apply it over top of your go-to lip shade for a little something extra. You can transform your fave matte lippie or bold shade with a drop of Diamond Milk. Even its name sounds luxurious.

Next up is the Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil in How Many Carats?! It's a pretty compact — but the powder contained within is superfine, so you will enjoy diamond-dusted skin.

It's $38 and has so many uses. This frosty, body bling is super innovative, thanks to the bouncy, jelly x powder formula. While it's cool to the touch, it melts into skin like a hot knife through butter. The texture is also smooth — you need not worry about gritty, glittery chunks sitting on top of skin. It just blends beautifully. Add it to your moisturizer or liquid or cream foundation. Pop it in inner corners of your eyes or swipe over your shoulders or along cleavage. Add it anywhere you desire a shimmery, crystal coating.

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

"You can never have enough diamonds," Rihanna said about the gem often referred to as girl's best friend! "This is the closest thing to bathing in it. The sparkle in this is just insane."

The brand essentially views this product as the winter and cool-weather version of the Body Lava from the summer Beach, Please! collection, which sold out on the quick.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The naked, crystal dress that Rihanna made a splash with at the 2014 CFDAs served as the inspo for this product. That dress was unforgettable and your lips and skin will be the same when you use the Fenty anniv products!

Get ready to stock up on diamonds of a different sort on Sept. 7.