Get ready, Harry Potter fans, because you're about to get another way to share all of your Hogwarts house price, and it's coming your way sooner than you may have thought. The new Vans x Harry Potter Collection has been on many Potterheads' minds since news of the collaboration broke in May, but now, the launch date has been released for when you can shop it.

According to Vans, the Harry Potter Collection will be hitting the internet on Friday, June 7 which means you have less than 24 hours to wait until you can snag the Hogwarts house themed kicks or the Deathly Hallows swag. As for where you'll be able to buy the collection, it's set to launch both in-stores and online. If you plan on shopping, you'll be able to choose whether to head into stores to check out the merchandise first or go ahead and order online because you're an impetuous Gryffindor and can't possible wait.

As for the pricing, Vans hasn't released those numbers yet, but Bustle has reached out to the brand for comment. For now, though, you can likely expect to pay typical Vans pricing for items like its iconic slip-ons and apparel like their hoodies, backpacks, and pull-overs when you shop the collection.

Courtesy of Vans

If you're curious about what's in the new Vans x Harry Potter collaboration, get ready to be blown away by this Wizarding World set of goods that would probably fly off the shelves in Diagon Alley.

According to the brand, four different footwear styles are set to launch with each style paired with a different Hogwarts House. For Hufflepuff, customers will be snagging a pair of iconic black Vans' slip-ons with the house emblem on the front. As for the Gryffindors, it's a gold and red pinstriped high top Sk8-Hi while Ravenclaws will be rocking a checked, blue and silver pattern in the Authentic. Finally, Slytherin House members will be able to rock a snakeskin-inspired set of Old Skools.

Courtesy of Vans

House emblems and themes aren't the only designs in the collection, though. If you've ever been a Sorting Hat stall or identify with two houses, there's plenty for you as well. The Vans x Harry Potter collection also includes apparel and accessories that are themed after the broader Wizarding World.

If you want a new pair of Vans footwear that's not house-themed, there's a pair of Daily Prophet-inspired kicks.

Courtesy of Vans

If you're more into apparel, though, there's also a Deathly Hallows hoodie and a reflective jacket. Plus more options like Hogwarts House-inspired pull-overs.

Courtesy of Vans

Need something to carry all your Harry Potter books in? Snag a backpack from the collection while you're at it.

Courtesy of Vans

If you want to buy any of the new Vans x Harry Potter collection, mark your calendar and get a remembrall for June 7 when the full range of Wizarding World themed items is set to drop both both in stores and online. From the house-themed shoes to the death eater backpack, there's something for every Harry Potter fan in this new fandom collection from the brand.