Lately, it seems as though drug store and affordable beauty is giving luxury and high-end products a run for their money. The most recent affordable launch is ColourPop's No Filter Foundation Stix, and they could just be your next must-have. You may be thinking that ColourPop already has foundations, and you're right. Like any good brand, though, they're giving their fans options and launching a brand new formula.

In case you haven't heard, ColourPop and sister brand Fourth Ray Beauty are coming for high-end brands. From ColourPop's iconic matte liquid lipsticks to Fourth Ray's new sister skin care range, an entire face of ColourPop Cosmetics is now possible (including the skin care underneath). The brand doesn't seem to be slowing down. Instead, they're steadily expanding their options for customers.

According to the brand's social media accounts, ColourPop is releasing a brand new foundation stick in a whopping 30 shades on Oct. 18. The new foundation formula is also both vegan and cruelty free, but the best part could just be the price. The stick foundation is set to retail for just $10 making it $2 cheaper than the brand's original No Filter liquid formula. While that may not seem like much at a Sephora, in ColourPop world, $2 isn't far away from the cost of the brand's multitude of products.

The other great news about the stick formula, though, is its versatility. While sure, you could use the brand's concealers to highlight and contour, with the ColourPop No Filter Foundation Stix, sculpting the face will be much easier. Plus, the brand cites its portability as a way to touch up on the go as well.

With the new stick foundation, ColourPop's complexion options have expanded even further while retaining its price tag. The brand's ability to keep their pricing low is kind of what they're known for, after all. When they initially branched out into complexion, it was with the No Filter Concealer which still only retails for $6. Then came their massive launch of the No Filter Foundation, No Filter Pressed Powder, and No Filter Loose Powder which retail for $12 and $9 respectively. Basically, you could take care of your entire complexion $27 (if you only needed one type of powder).

ColourPop hasn't just kept their complexion product prices affordable, but even their latest high-profile collaboration didn't break the bank. The brand teamed up with Disney to create the ColourPop x Disney Designers Collection, a set of products based on fans' favorite Disney princesses. From lipsticks to eyeshadow to highlight, the collection was inspired by the styles of each respective princess, and while a partnership with a major studio, ColourPop still remained committed to their affordable pricing. No individual product in the collection was over $20.

If you want to shop ColourPop's No Filter Foundation Stix, mark your calendar for Oct. 18. The brand isn't making their fans wait long for this new foundation formula. With 30 different shades, a wide array of uses, and a price tag of only $10, these foundations may go fast. Get ready to do some serious shopping.