Kylie Cosmetics didn't launch a Valentine's Day Collection, but to say Kylie Jenner's been busy would be an understatement. You know, having a baby and all. But the beauty mogul isn't letting her fans down though. The Kylie Cosmetics Valentine's Day sale is a major win for lovers of all forms of lipsticks, particularly of the Kylie variety. To celebrate the day of love, the brand is having a major sale, and it's honestly too good to miss.

According to a social media announcement, Kylie Cosmetics is offering two for $20 lippies for the holiday. This includes all of her single matte, gloss, metal, and velvet lip colors. Talk about a steal, right? While there is no percentage off discount for her lip kits or other products, Jenner is best known for her lip products any way. While those Kylighters are gorgeous, and her Kyshadow palettes get pretty great reviews, her lipsticks may always be her most iconic product.

There's even better news about the sale, though. While you may assume that a Valentine's Day sale would end at midnight on the day of, this sale isn't like that. Jenner has expanded the timeline for the two for $20 deal. You can shop the sale until Friday, Feb. 16 at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET.

If you're wondering about sold-out products, in her post, Jenner explains that she restocked her velvet lipsticks just in time for the sale. If you've been wanting one of the sold-out shades of her velvet formula lippie, it can now be yours. Well, if it hasn't sold out again given how bomb this sale is.

As for a Valentine's Day Collection, it's clearly not happening, but that doesn't mean Jenner doesn't have more up her sleeve. On Tuesday, she took to her social media to start teasing upcoming products for the brand. While she didn't give away any details about what types of products are coming or whether there will be a theme, there is certainly now confirmation that new Kylie Cosmetics goods are coming.

Of course, fans immediately started speculating about what was coming.

It's not exactly surprising that the guesses revolved around Jenner's daughter Stormie Webster.

Could it be a palette based on her daughter? Pink tones, maybe? Or blue and grey like a storm?

Is it more than a palette, though? Is the entire collection based on the newest member of the Kar-Jenner clan?

Some fans, however, are excited for anything Jenner has for them.

Given that Jenner was basically on a multiple month social media break (though she was clearly working behind the scenes), Twitter users are just excited to have the Kylie Cosmetics creator back on social media and giving them even more products.

Of course, some users made jokes, but they certainly seem to be in good taste and not malicious toward Jenner or baby Webster.

If you've been left feeling bereft by the lack of a pink, red, and white sparkly Kylie Cosmetics Valentine's Day Collection, never fear because she's bringing something new to fans' shopping carts (even if no one knows when that will be).

For now, though, you can bide your time with speculation over whatever is coming and soothe your soul with a bit of retail therapy. The two for $20 Valentine's Day sale is certainly the best way to do it. Considering that each singles retails for between $15-$18, getting two for $20 is basically like getting a lip kit for free.

To shop the sale, head to the Kylie Cosmetics website now. There's no code necessary, just shop until your heart is content — even if your wallet may not be.