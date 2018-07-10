On the heels of the international fascination with Prince Harry' and Meghan Markle's wedding this past May, ABC and People have announced a premiere date for The Story of the Royals, as reported by Deadline on July 10. It proves that the royal family is just one of those obsessions that fans can't seem to get enough of.

The documentary, which will showcase details of the modern monarchy, is set to air on August 22 and 23 of this year, according to Deadline. Over two nights, the four-hour miniseries will reportedly highlight the reigning Queen Elizabeth II's rise to the throne while also giving details on the four generations of crown successors; Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince George. Although he is not a direct heir to the throne, People points out that Prince Harry's union with Markle will also be a huge subject within the docuseries as well as the recent birth of William and Kate Middleton's third born child, Louis.

A description from ABC gives further detail on the series. Per Deadline, it explains, “through its many loves, losses, extravagances, challenges and charms, the British royal family has grown into a 21st-century monarchy, and The Story of the Royals will illustrate that evolution as well as examine the American obsession behind all things royal.” The project should certainly prove to be a great success for the network. The Story of Diana, which commemorated the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, similarly aired over two night last August and had quite an impressive viewership on both days of its showing, according to Broadway World.

ABC Television Network on YouTube

Due to her modern perspective and tireless philanthropy, Diana was, and continues to be, one of the most beloved subjects within the modern royal family lineage. The wedding of Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, was one of the most-watched televised events in the US during the 1980s, according to CNN. The outlet also indicates that after her death at 36-years-old in 1997, Diana's funeral was viewed by approximately 30 million Americans.

The British Royals have long been noted to carry on traditions that seem a bit stuck in the past. And while Princess Diana certainly helped to shutter many of those antiquities during her life, the lifestyles and marriages of Prince William and, more notably, Prince Harry have seemingly helped the family become more modernized over the past couple of decades.

As a feminist and philanthropist, Markle, much like Diana, has broken many barriers in her union with Harry, by not only being of biracial heritage, but also the first divorcée to hold a title once marrying into the family – something which was completely unheard of back in the day. In fact, Queen Elizabeth took the throne only after her uncle, Edward VIII, vacated his title in order to marry American socialite Wallis Simpson, who was previously divorced two times before their union, according to History.com

Chris Jackson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Markle and Harry's relationship has been one of the most progressive relationships in the history of royal romances. The pair said "I do" on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in a contemporary-styled ceremony, merging several British and American traditions that seemingly helped to usher the royal family into the 21st century. The multicultural event featured a widely discussed and impassioned sermon by Bishop Michael Curry of Chicago while Karen Gibson and the Kingdom Choir offered up a striking rendition of Ben E. King's classic "Stand By Me."

Despite the inclusive and updated event, The former Suits actor's road into the British dynasty has come with a great deal of specific royal schooling. People reports that the newly-minted Duchess of Sussex is in the process of undergoing six months in "duchess training" with the Queen's assistant private secretary, Samantha Cohen. Cohen has reportedly been teaching Markle proper royal etiquette such as; how to behave at state affairs and events, how to address dignitaries and other members of the royal family, and when, how, and to whom to curtsy, according to DailyMail.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although Markle appears to be one of the more mod members of the family, it goes without saying that there are a lot of old royal British traditions that will never die. That said, Markle appears to be adjusting into the role quite nicely as she continues to tackle her new list of royal rules and The Story of the Royals will help to give viewers an inside peek on how things have changed for the whole family throughout the years.