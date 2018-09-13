Perhaps no one loves a deal as much as a beauty junkie. From Sephora's VIB sale to Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty, cosmetics and skin care lovers will take a discount where they can get one. Now, you can shop Urban Decay's Friends and Fanatics sale to satisfy your shopping cravings without totally breaking the bank. When does the sale start and what's included? There's so much good news for fans of the brand.

If you love Urban Decay already, you're probably well acquainted with the friends and family sale which they called their Friends and Fanatics Sale. Let's be honest, if you love Urban Decay, you're definitely a fanatic for the brand. After all, they are the creator of the original Naked palette, and their range of Vice lipsticks is banging.

When can you start shopping the Urban Decay sale? Right now! The Friends and Fanatics sale began today, Sept. 13, but you'll want to move fast. The deals end on Sept. 14 at 11:59pm PT. You've got just a little over a day to grab some of your favorite products from the brand before the sale ends.

As for what the sale actually is? It's a whopping 25 percent off sitewide. Yes, the entire site is up for grabs with very few (and expected) exceptions.

You can use the 25 percent discount on anything except for sale items and value sets. Urban Decay lists a few examples of value sets on their website, and they include items like their Naked Vaults and Vice Vaults as well as most product duos. Basically, if it already has a discount applied because of being in a bundle, it's not up for grabs during the sale.

If you're planning to do some damage to your wallet, shopping the sale is actually super easy. All you have to do is head over to the Urban Decay website, add the items you need to restock or want to try out to your cart, and once there, use the code TAKEITOFF to score your 25 percent off. A breeze, right?

What should you be shopping during the sale? There's some seriously good deals.

Vice Lipsticks

All Nighter Setting Spray

Naked Palette

Urban Decay Naked 2 Eyeshadow Palette $54 Urban Decay While the original Naked Palette isn't included in the sale (because it's already on sale for only $27), the other Naked palettes are, and it'd be a shame not to shop them. Take the Naked 2 for example. With the discount, it now costs a little over $40. Buy Now

Clearly, there's plenty to shop during the Urban Decay Friends and Fanatics sale. From eyeshadows to settings spray to lipsticks, the brand has it all, and right now, with the entire site 25 percent off, there's never been a better time to shop.