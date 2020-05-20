The unusual relationship between two Irish teens is the subject of David Frayne's Dating Amber. In an attempt to halt speculation surrounding their sexuality, the pair join forces to stage what appears to be a young romance. However, sadly for them, things soon begins to unravel. The comedy-drama is set to debut in the UK very soon, and if your interest has been piqued, here's everything you need to know about Dating Amber.

As Screen Daily reports, the film will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video as of Thursday, June 4, and stars Fionn O’Shea, who many will recognise as Marianne's nasty boyfriend Jamie in the wildly popular Normal People. The actor, who has also starred the four-part ITV drama Innocent, will be playing Eddie in Dating Amber and he is joined by new comer Lola Petticrew as the film's titular character. It appears Petticrew may also have a connection to Normal People, as she has been romantically linked to Paul Mescal, who plays Connell in the BBC adaptation. However, nothing has been confirmed on that front.

Set in the mid '90s, Dating Amber was part-funded by Screen Ireland, who describe the upcoming release as a "poignant, honest and funny look at the highs and lows of teenage life where the only way to fit in is to not be yourself, even if this goes against your very being."

Joining O’Shea and Petticrew in the film's cast are Catastrophe's Sharon Horgan, Jimmy's Hall star Barry Ward, Artemis Fowl's Simone Kirby, and more.

The film is also scheduled to be screened at the Cannes virtual market, and commenting on his latest project, writer and director David Freyne revealed that Dating Amber "is as personal a film" he will ever make.

"It's my love letter to my home and for all those kids who needed to escape to be themselves," he explained. "At its heart are two extraordinary young stars, Fionn O'Shea and Lola Petticrew. I’m so excited to share it on Amazon Prime Video, to bring some laughter in these uncertain times and for everyone to fall in love with Eddie and Amber."

Dating Amber arrives on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, June 4.