When it comes to high-end beauty brands, finding a sale can be difficult. Typically, you're only chance to grab a deal is during retailer sales like the Sephora VIB event. However, now you're getting a chance because Tatcha's Summer Celebration sale is coming. The rare discount is going to be just in time for your summer skin care routine.

Tatcha's Summer Celebration sale is giving fans of the skin care brand the unique opportunity to score 15% off its entire site. No, there aren't any exceptions on the brand's full-size products. Tatcha skin care lovers or those who are looking to try the brand for the first time can get 15% off even its newest products like the Satin Skin Mist or popular goods like the Silk Canvas primer. Every individual product is up for grabs during this promotion.

When can you start shopping the Tatcha sale? The 15% off deals begin on June 2 and run all the way until June 6. You've got several days to snag some of the brand's best goods. Given that the Sephora VIB sale likely won't come back around until the fall or winter since the retailer just hosted its spring event, the Tatcha Summer Celebration sale may be your only chance to get a discount.

Courtesy of Tatcha

Taking advantage of the sale is also incredibly easy. All you need to do is head to the Tatcha website between June 2 and June 6, add your chosen items to your cart, and check out using code SUMMER19. The only exception is that skin care sets aren't included. Everything else on the site, though, is up for grabs at 15% off.

What are some of Tatcha's products you should consider picking up? There are so many incredible choices.

1. The Water Cream

Tatcha The Water Cream $68 $57.80 Tatcha Buy On Tatcha

Tatcha's The Water Cream isn't just one of the brand's best-selling products. The moisturizer has also been one of Sephora's best-selling moisturizers as well.

2. Tatcha The Silk Canvas

Tatcha The Silk Canvas $52 $44.20 Tatcha Buy On Tatcha

The Silk Canvas primer has been a favorite among YouTube beauty gurus, and now, it can be yours at a discount.

3. One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil

Tatcha Pure One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil $48 $40.80 Tatcha Buy On Tatcha

If you've never used an oil cleanser to remove stubborn makeup, Tatcha's Cleansing Oil is the perfect, gentle choice.

4. Tatcha Satin Skin Mist

Tatcha Satin Skin Mist $48 $40.80 Tatcha Buy On Tatcha

Tatcha's latest release, the Satin Skin Mist, is also included in the sale. The new spray is a more satin, shine-limiting alternative to the brand's Luminous Dewy Skin Mist.

5. The Rice Polish

Tatcha Rice Polish Classic $65 $55.25 Tatcha Buy On Tatcha

Tatcha's Rice Polish is a unique enzyme exfoliator that gently buffs away dead skin. Plus, there are four different versions of the cleanser making it usable by all skin types.

If you want to get in on the Tatcha Summer Celebration sale and snag a major 15% discount on the brand's entire site, mark your calendar for June 2 through June 6. Deals like these don't come around very often, and when they do, it's definitely the right time to stock up on some of the brand's most iconic products and your Tatcha must-haves.