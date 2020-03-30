Good news, Bravo fans: in an Instagram post on Monday, Andy Cohen shared a positive update on his coronavirus diagnosis. The Watch What Happens Live host is feeling so much better that he's ready to return to work starting tonight, Monday, March 20. Prior to his diagnosis, the Bravo star was set to host his popular late night show from his home with guests video-calling in to spill the tea on their own quarantines. Those plans were put on hold after Cohen tested positive for COVID-19 10 days ago, but now the show is back on, even as the host remains in quarantine.

Not only will Cohen be bringing Bravo devotees new episodes of Watch What Happens Live Monday through Thursday, he's also returning to his Sirius XM radio show. The host captioned a photo of himself preparing to get back to work on Instagram, "Happy to report I'm feeling better and am returning to @radioandysxm this morning, and will try to end your day with a smile when we begin WWHL@Home tonight featuring @neneleakes @lisarinna @mrjerryo! THANK YOU TO EVERYONE ON THE FRONT LINES OF COVID-19!"

Bravo's official press release reveals an exciting lineup for Watch What Happens Live's first week back — including a temporary new name for the series. Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: @ Home will debut at 11 p.m. with Bravolebrity and celebrity guests Nene Leakes, Lisa Rinna, and Jerry O’Connell set to appear virtually. Cohen will be filming the series himself in his West Village apartment as the Watch What Happens team continues to work remotely from home, per Variety.

The guest list for the rest of the week includes Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, and Jax Taylor on Tuesday, Cohen's pal John Mayer on Wednesday, and Real Housewives favorites Kyle Richards, Ramona Singer, Melissa and Joe Gorga wrapping up the week on Thursday. Each episode will include "special games, at-home show-and-tells, and surprises," according to the press release.

Cohen joins a growing number of talk show hosts who are getting creative in order to keep their shows going virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic. Conan O'Brien, Samantha Bee, Jimmy Kimmel, and John Oliver are just a few of the hosts who are keeping late-night TV going from home at a time when people could use a laugh the most. "My show has always been something of a little coffee klatch, party-line type show," Cohen told Variety. "And this seemed like a very natural extension of not only the show, but obviously the times that we're in right now."

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: @ Home premieres Monday, Mar. 20 at 11 p.m. on Bravo.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and coughing, call NHS 111 in the UK or visit the CDC website in the U.S. for up-to-date information and resources. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.