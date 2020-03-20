On Instagram on March 20, TV talk show host Andy Cohen said he tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The host of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen said his prognosis comes "after a few days of self quarantine" and "not feeling great." Cohen added that his initials plans to film his Bravo talk show from home amid the global health pandemic will be put on hold until he recovers. He also urged his followers to “stay home and take care of themselves” during this unprecedented time.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” Cohen captioned his selfie. “As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better.” After he thanked medical professionals who “are working tirelessly for all of us,” Cohen urged everybody to “stay home and take care of themselves.”

Cohen’s health news comes after former Bachelor star Colton Underwood revealed he tested positive for the coronavirus on March 20. Cohen and Underwood now join Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Daniel Dae Kim, and Game of Thrones’ Kristofer Hivju as celebrities who have tested positive for the virus.

Like various other studios across Hollywood, Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live suspended production on March 13 due to the global pandemic. Prior to his health news, Cohen announced Friday that his now-postponed Bravo talk show series would return to airwaves on March 22 via quarantine from his New York apartment, titled Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: @ Home.

Cohen’s diagnosis comes a few hours after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo implemented a state-wide “stay at home” order on Friday that required non-essential businesses to close their doors. Mayor Bill de Blasio said there are at least 4,000 cases of the coronavirus in NYC. “We now constitute 30 percent of the coronavirus cases in the United States of America, 70 percent of the cases in the state of New York,” de Blasio told MSNBC on Friday. “We have to take really intense, radical action right away.”

In California, Gov. Gavin Newson implemented a similar order in efforts to slow down the spread of the virus. As of March 20, there are over 15,000 cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. and 201 deaths, per the CDC. Across the globe, there are over 234,000 cases and over 9,800 deaths, per the WHO.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and coughing, call NHS 111 in the UK or visit the CDC website in the U.S. for up-to-date information and resources. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.