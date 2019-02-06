Just when you thought Fenty Beauty was about to take a much needed rest, Rihanna and her beauty brand come through with yet another product that fans are going scramble to get their hands on. According to social media, Fenty Beauty's Unlocked Stunna Lip Paint is coming, and it's the prettiest, pinkest lippie, you've ever seen.

Rihanna and her massively successful makeup brand have already had a major 2019, and it's only the beginning of February. That, however, isn't slowing this beauty mogul down. While they may have just dropped new complexion products and expanded their existing shade range of foundation, the brand is launching yet another new goodie, and fans of the brand's Stunna Lip Paint are going to be so happy.

The new Unlocked shade in the liquid lipstick formula is a vibrant, hot pink that's basically demanding that you add it to your wish list for your Valentine's Day date. Like all of the brand's other Stunna Lip Paints, the new hot pink hue looks good on every complexion. The lipstick is a soft matte finish and features a long wearing formula, so if you're heading out for your Valentine's Day date night, it could just be the perfect choice. Plus, hello, does the hot pink not scream V-day?

When can you get your hands on the new Unlocked Stunna Lip Paint? Well, that's kind of where the Valetine's Day date night idea comes in. The new lipstick from Fenty launches on Feb. 12, just in time for Valentine's Day. If you're already thinking about the price, it's incredibly unlikely that the new Unlocked shade will be a different price than the other lippies in the range. That means you can expect to pay $24 when the new color drops.

The vibrant pink of Unlocked actually marks a major departure for the Stunna Lip Paints. Sure, the first was a vibrant red called Uncensored, but red is a totally classic color. After that, came the three varying nudes of Uncuffed, Unveil, and Unbutton. Now, Rihanna's Uninvited, a black shade is getting another statement color friend thanks to Unlocked. With the new launch, it seems as though the lip paints may be on their way to the diverse shade range of the brand's Mattemoiselle lippies which currently come in 24 shades.

Despite it only being the beginning of February, Unlocked is actually Fenty Beauty's second launch of the year, and the first was a doozy. The brand launched 50 shades of concealer, eight loose powders, new complexion tools, and extended their foundation shade range by 10 shades. Basically, it's been a big year for Fenty Beauty, and it's barely been a month and a half. Fans of the brand and Rihanna, however, would expect nothing less from the ultra-successful, inclusive brand.

Mark your calendar for Feb. 12 if you want to get your hands on Fenty Beauty's Unlocked Stunna Lip Paint. Whether you really are looking for a Valentine's Day lipstick or just planning to complete your Fenty collection of liquid lipsticks, this new is a must-have.