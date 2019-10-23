Summer couldn't seem farther away but, you guys, this year you have something to look forward to during the colder months. But when will Winter Love Island 2020 start? Reports have emerged that suggest January 8 is the date to mark in your diary, but what else do we know?

I've contacted the press department in ITV about these reports and will let you know as soon as I've heard anything about the potential launch date.

According to the Daily Mail, however, an insider has revealed that the big day was January 8. Said insider also revealed to the publication that the cast and crew of the show will head out on New Years day in order to get prepped ahead of the big day. And they also allege that the show will last for six weeks instead of the usual eight weeks of poolside frolics that we're used to.

The show is set to be filmed out in South Africa, where it'll be lovely and hot that time of year. The show's host will remain Caroline Flack, who spoke to The Sun about the upcoming season, saying it will be super hot:

"I literally cannot wait. It is going to be so hot. Probably the hottest one yet. Cape Town, can you believe it? Love Island's twice a year now, it's going to be mad."

However, the presenter didn't clarify whether she meant in terms of temperature or what was actually going to go on in the villa...

Although ITV hasn't revealed anything about the contestants due to become our obsession during the darkest and dingiest months pf the year are, according to The Sun, at least one person has been confirmed. They're reporting that Leeds-based personal trainer and model Ellis Iyayi will be a part of the show. And with a job description like that and the physique to match, there's absolutely a chance that Iyayi will be keeping us company during January.

I have reached out to Iyayi's agency Fomo Models to see if they have any info about the news that he may be joining the series. I'll let you know if I hear anything back.