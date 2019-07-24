Just when you'd gotten over Jordan's shock confession, more Love Island news comes to shake things up. On Tuesday, ITV2 confirmed that two series will be hitting TV screens in 2020: the regular summer one and a new winter one. Set in sunny South Africa, the latter will air in January. But will Caroline Flack host the winter Love Island or will viewers have to get used to a new presenter?

According to The Sun, Flack will be back. "Caroline is now synonymous with the show so it wouldn’t seem right to have anyone else hosting it," a source told the paper. "They’ll use the same production crew too so it should all run like clockwork."

It's common knowledge that Flack jets backwards and forwards to Majorca for the current summer airing. Rather surprisingly, The Sun reports she will be doing the same for the South African winter version. Apparently, the presenter wants to be there for her French bulldog, Ruby, and continue any UK-based work.

Voiceover extraordinaire Iain Stirling has also reportedly been approached to lend his talents to the winter series. After all, Love Island just wouldn't be the same without Stirling's witty comments or Flack's dramatic villa appearances.

The 39-year-old presenter recently proved her care for the contestants. Earlier this month, former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan tweeted: "Anna is one nasty piece of work." In a series of replies, Flack explained that this was an "extreme statement... for [Anna] to come out and see", adding that she likes "to protect [her] islanders."

The reality show has faced heavy criticism over the welfare of its contestants due to the death of former islanders Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradon. Before the recent series aired, Love Island executives announced there would be a bigger focus on mental health, reports Metro, with therapy sessions and a dedicated welfare team both during and after filming.

But, despite complaints, the series has recently witnessed its highest ratings, reports the BBC. The episode immediately after Casa Amor — which saw conflict between Michael and Amber and Curtis and Amy — was watched by over six million people.

"ITV bosses have been thrilled with the popularity of the show this year and enjoyed bumper viewing figures so it seemed like a no brainer to fill the January reality TV slot left by Celebrity Big Brother," a source told The Sun. Another added: "Winter Love Island makes sense as fans adore the drama and love triangles and everyone wants to enjoy a bit of sun on screens in the cold winter months."

In a statement, ITV's head of digital channels and acquisitions, Paul Mortimer, said: "Love Island has proven yet again to be the perfect format that engages younger audiences. In response to this viewer appetite, a new batch of young singletons will deliver some highly anticipated post-Christmas romance and drama from our new and luxurious location."

Watching a bunch of people living it up in bikinis will feel a little odd in freezing January temperatures, but at least you won't have to wait too long for more relationship drama.