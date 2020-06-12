On June 14, 2017, a fire broke out in a 24-storey residential tower block in North Kensington in London, claiming the lives of 72 people (according to official reports) and leaving survivors and families of the deceased distraught, confused, and searching for answers. As we approach the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower tragedy, the fight for justice for its victims still continues. Below is the information needed for those looking to understand what's happening in relation to the Grenfell disaster now, as well as a timeline of events from June 2017 to the present day.

A public inquiry into the disaster was first announced by then-Prime Minister Theresa in June 2017, and opened September 2017. Procedural hearings were held in December 2017 and May 2018 and, also in May 2018, commemorative hearings were held in which relatives and survivors paid tribute to those who had died. In June 2018, evidence hearings began. The inquiry was split into Phase One and Phase Two.

Phase One began on June 4, 2018, and attempted to discover what actually happened on the night of the fire. Phase Two began in January 28, 2020, and sought to determine the underlying causes for the fire, particularly in relation to the safety of the building. The hearings were suspended in March 2020 due to COVID-19, but are set to be returning in early July.

Recent discussions around race and systemic racism in the UK have often pointed to the Grenfell tragedy to exemplify the problem in action. The fire disproportionately affected minority ethnic communities, and highlighted issues of institutional racism in the UK, which lawyers of victims asked to be investigated. The inquiry was also led by Sir Martin Moore-Bick, a retired judge (and a white man) whom those in the community were worried would whitewash the investigation. A more diverse panel has since been assembled.

Now more than ever, it’s crucial to understand what happened on the night of June 14, why the Grenfell disaster took place, and what can be done to prevent it from ever taking place again.

The Grenfell Fire Timeline

June 2017

June 14, 2017: Just before 1 a.m. BST, a fire broke out on the fourth floor of Grenfell Tower, North Kensington, London. It quickly grew to set most of the 24-storey building alight. By 2.06 a.m., around 40 fire engines were on their way or already at the scene, and a major search and rescue mission ensued.

June 15, 2017: The day after the fire takes place, Prime Minister Theresa May made a visit to the site and announced a public inquiry.

June 16, 2017: The following day, May made a second visit to meet some of the survivors of the fire. She also pledges a £5 million fund for the victims.

June 18, 2017: The responsibility for survivor support was handed over from Kensington and Chelsea council to the Grenfell Fire Response Team, which is led by a group of chief execs from London councils. Also on this day, the government announced that each household would receive at least £500 in cash and £5,000 paid into an account as part of a £5 million fund announced on June 16.

June 19, 2017: A nationwide minute of silence is held for Grenfell victims.

September 2017

September 14, 2017: The inquiry into the fire is opened, led by retired judge Sir Martin Moore-Bick.

November 2017

November 16, 2017: The final death toll is announced at 71. It was later increased to 72 in February 2018, when Maria Del Pilar Burton, who never left hospital after the fire, passed away. This official death toll is still disputed by local residents, particularly as it is believed that there were a number of undocumented residents in the tower.

November 22, 2017: Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond pledged an additional £28 million to help victims of the Grenfell fire.

April 2018

Preliminary reports on what caused the fire, as well as the reasoning behind its rapid spread, begin to come out during the Phase One Inquiry. The reports reveal that the fire is thought to have began from a fridge-freezer in a flat on the fourth floor, and that a recent refurbishment to the building fell short of building regulations.

May 2018

After pressure from Grenfell United to ensure Sir Martin Moore-Bick was not the sole leader of the inquiry and that a more diverse panel was introduced (many feared Moore-Bick alone would cause the investigation to be whitewashed), Theresa May agreed that two additional experts would sit in during Phase Two of the inquiry, which began in January 2020.

May/June 2018

Hearings for Phase One of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry began. They started with commemoration hearings from May 21, 2018, which included a 72-second silence for victims.

In June 2018, the inquiry heard from its first expert witnesses, and in following months, firefighters, survivors, the bereaved, and local residents gave their evidence.

Lawyer Imran Khan QC (who had previously represented the family of Stephen Lawrence) said on June 5 that the inquiry should include investigations into whether the council and tenant management association were guilty of institutional racism, and that issues of religion and class should be considered also. The disaster disproportionately affected minority ethnic communities.

May 2019

After the first phase of the inquiry finishes, Inquest, a charity that provides expertise on state-related deaths and their investigations, produced Family Reflections On Grenfell: No Voice Left Unheard to give feedback on the official inquiry, stating victims of the disaster do not feel their voices are truly being heard, and saying it took a "disrespectful" approach.

June 2019

Separate to the public inquiry, the police identified suspects for possible Grenfell manslaughter charges. The Met interviewed 13 people under caution, but announced there is no guarantee criminal charges will ever be filed.

The following day, Grenfell survivors and relatives of the deceased opened a U.S. legal battle against cladding maker Arconic and insulation maker Celotext on the grounds that their materials were partially responsible for the fire and its rapid growth. Whirlpool, who made the fridge-freezer that started the fire, also had a claim filed against them.

October 2019

The initial first phase of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry Phase One report is finally released, after originally being expected in April. Phase One sought to determine what happened on the night. The report found that the London Fire Brigade suffered "significant systemic failings," particularly in relation to the "Stay Put" policy, which was implemented on the night.

The London Fire Brigade Commissioner announces the 'Stay Put' policy, which was used during the Grenfell disaster, needs to be reviewed.

November 2019

Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg is criticised over his comments that it would have been "common sense" to leave the burning building, rather than staying put as residents were instructed.

December 2019

London Fire Chief Dany Cotton resigns after receiving criticism over the fire department's response to the Grenfell disaster.

January 2020

Jan. 4, 2020: Victims of the Grenfell disaster are told it may take up to eight years to get any sort of justice for what happened.

Jan. 27, 2020: Phase Two of the inquiry begins. This time around, Sir Martin Moore-Bick is joined by a panel. Phase Two is set to determine the underlying causes for the fire and will call on witnesses involved in refurbishing the tower and installing the cladding, as well as members from the Kensington & Chelsea borough council and workers from the private construction companies responsible for Grenfell's design.

Jan. 21, 2020: The government publishes its response to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry Phase One report. In it, they stated that they will be taking "firm and decisive action to address the presence of dangerous cladding on buildings across the country." They also spoke about an upcoming Fire Safety Bill from the Home Office, which aims to address the ways in which fire safety can be improved in multi-storey buildings.

5 March 2020

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, published his latest update on Grenfell Tower recommendations. He said that progress is underway on all points of action for London Fire Brigade, and called for urgent action on safety to building owners and managers in the city.

March 2020

The Phase Two hearings of the public inquiry are suspended until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

June 2020

It is announced that the Phase Two hearings of the public inquiry are set to begin again on July 6.