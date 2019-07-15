When summer first begins, the air is enchanted. Everyone's thrilled to be outside without a jacket and the sun feels like magic on your skin. Then July rolls around and you find yourself looking forward to fall, and by the time you hit August the novelty has worn off completely and you prefer your A/C to the outside world. If you find yourself asking where there's cool weather in August, these are the vacation destinations you should be looking into. These are the kinds of places that are going to give you the perfect dose of respite, allow you to completely and literally chill out.

Sometimes all you need is a break from August in order to be able to come back and love it again for all of its muggy, sweaty, goodness. In order to enjoy your last weeks of summer, you'll need to GTFO of town and hang out somewhere that has humane humidity levels and doesn't cause you to sweat so much you have to change your clothes halfway through the day just because you walked outside. You don't have to go all the way to the north pole to get a good break from the summer, but if you did, no one would blame you. Here are a few slightly less sweltering locations to enjoy your summer in the month of August:

Aspen, Colorado

There's no bad time to go to Aspen, but if you're looking for cooler temperatures without having to wear snow boots, August in Aspen is ideal. Enjoy hikes without melting, enjoy crisp fresh water swimming holes, and outdoor dining and shopping without risk of turning into a puddle. Aka, here you can spend time outside being active without battling the heat.

Edinburgh, Scotland

August in Edinburgh is green, lush, and crowded — but in a good way. The Edinburgh Fringe Festival runs the entire month of August, so creative people will be filling the streets and there will be lots of cultural opportunities if Castle touring and horseback riding in the country aren't your thing. There's also the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo festival and the Killin Highland Games, if you're into crowds.

Alaska Inner Passage

Whether you take a massive cruise ship, a small boat trip, or simply travel on foot, the inner passage of Alaska in August is beautiful, cool, clear, and crisp AF. This state thrives in the tail end of summer, showing off all of its best colors and providing a brief opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities without the weather getting in the way.

Iceland Tour

If you've always dreamed of touring Iceland, but heard that summers are too crowded to bear, here's an insider tip: the end of August is the end of the high season. Iceland is August is stunning, less crowded and busy than the rest of the summer, and easily the best and most sustainable time to visit.

New Zealand Mountains

Hating summer so much you're dreaming of skiing? August is prime ski month in New Zealand, so head to a mountain town of your choosing and enjoy fresh snow, crystal clear skies and all the chill you can handle.

Oregon Coast

Oregon in the last months of summer is a living postcard. Travel up or down the coast and enjoy crisp breezy weather, cool waters and profound shade, thanks to giant evergreens that keep things comfortable. Though I might argue that this state is worth visiting any time of year, August is a quiet special month that will allow you to take a leisurely trip along the coast without too much traffic or tourist inflation.

Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver is an awesome city year-round, but if you extend your trip to go farther in to B.C. countryside and coastal towns you can enjoy the perfect temperatures to go kayaking, rafting, whale watching and hiking. In the month of August, you can expect low 70s and very minimal humidity, making it a very comfortable place to be.

Maine/Nova Scotia, Canada

Head to Maine in August for the lobster, the peak sunsets, the uncrowded beaches, and then take a ferry to Nova Scotia, because that's a thing you can do and it's flipping awesome. Check two trips and two countries off your bucket list, all in the same day. The journey is only 3.5 hours, so you can go there and back in one day and enjoy the epic views along the way.

The Caribbean/Mexico

Technically speaking, the summer is hurricane season for the tropics. But early August can actually end up with great weather. But the best part of heading to the Caribbean during August is that it's the most quiet time of the year. You'll get a good deal on flights and hotels and won't have to deal with crowded beaches or tourist traps.

The Berkshires

Though it might only be a few degrees cooler than NYC, the state parks, reservations and lakes of The Berkshires are breezy and comfortable and oh-so-inviting in August. With countless rivers and swimming holes to splash around in, you'll be able to enjoy the great outdoors without getting overheated. And, if you're not wanting to break a sweat, you can spend time peeping what's in bloom at The Berkshire Botanical Garden, what's on exhibition at MASS MoCA, what's on the main stage at Tanglewood, and more. The Berkshires are a cultural explosion in August, making its awe-inspiring natural environment take a back seat, which is hard to do.