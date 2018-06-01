When it comes to priorities for beauty shoppers, things can differ. While some are most concerned about price, others are concerned about companies' ethics. Thankfully, there's a brand that has both affordability and charity, and now, Wet n' Wild's Purple Lash Renegade Mascara is here to help beauty lovers give back in one of the cutest ways ever.

If you haven't used Wet N' Wild lately, the brand is much more than the ultra affordable but maybe not so great products you remember from several year ago. The brand has come a seriously long way and now features foundations, blushes, highlighters, and even brushes that beauty bloggers and customers love. Not only are their goods affordable, but Wet N' Wild is a totally cruelty free brand that refuses to do any sort of animal testing. It's their commitment to animal welfare that seems to have inspired their latest charitable endeavor.

Wet N' Wild is here to educate beauty fans on how what seems like trash can actually be beneficial to wildlife. The brand has teamed up with the Wands for Wildlife program with the Appalachian Wildlife Refuge, a charitable organization that uses mascara wands, "to groom through fur or feather, to remove fly eggs and tiny insects. The mascara wands are also used to examine the baby animals to ensure there is nothing hiding under the fur, such as an injury, that may have not been seen otherwise."

wetnwildbeauty on YouTube

According to the video, the brand's partnership with Appalachian Wildlife Refuge is two fold. First, they'll be sending out package with already posted envelopes for user to send in their previously used mascara wands. However, it's not the only thing they're doing to help the refuge. With the launch of the new Wet N' Wild Lash Renegade Mascara in Avenging Amethyst, they're also be donating a portion of the proceeds to the organization to help them rehabilitate animals.

You definitely want to go shop the mascara now, don't you? Good news, it's readily available and affordable. Wet N' Wild is sold at Wal-Mart and Rite Aid stores in the US, and there's always their actual website where you can shop as well. While they are giving back to the refuge, their prices are still totally affordable for those not looking to drop a ton of extra cash on luxury mascara.

Ringing in at under $6, the mascara is a total steal,and you'll know that you're giving back to an incredible organization. Wet N' Wild, however, isn't the only brand that's introduced a philanthropic aspect to their company. For years, MAC Cosmetics has been a leading voice in the fight against HIV and Aids with their MAC Aids fund. With celebrities like Ru Paul, Sia, Ariana Grande, and Taraji P. Henson all creating their own takes on the iconic Viva Glam lipstick to benefit the fund, the brand has always been a leader in a beauty world that gives back.

Indie brands are also getting in on the action. Lipslut created a F*ck Trump lipstick. While the lipstick itself is a statement, the brand also vowed to donate 50 percent of its proceeds to one of nine women's charities that have been attacked under the Trump administration.

For those who think the beauty world is just superficial place, Wet N' Wild is here to prove you wrong. With their strong commitment to remaining a cruelty free brand to their generosity in giving to the Appalachian Wildlife Refuges, they're a brand that gives you a pretty face for a worthwhile cause. Plus, the products won't break the bank. If you want to help rescue some baby bunnies, it's as simple as buying a new tube of mascara.