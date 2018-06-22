In case you hadn't heard (which seems unlikely), the news kind of sucks right now. From the White House not recognizing Pride Month to the heinous family separations at the border, it's been rough. And Melania Trump's " I Really Don't Care, Do You?" jacket basically just made it worse. However, there is some good news coming your way, and while it does kind of deal with Trump's jacket, it does it in the best way possible.

Queer, feminist brand Wildfang has taken the Zara jacket and repurposed it into a new design that doesn't just send a better message but puts its money where its mouth is. The Wildfang "I Really Care" jacket is the obvious opposite of Trump's, and it's not the feminist, activist brand's only merch that stands in opposition to the original.

The brand is offering a T-shirt, black bomber with "I Really Care" emblazoned on the back as well as an olive green bomber that mirror the First Lady's Zara version of the coat. The brand originally had a longer length that was quite a bit like Trump’s, but it sold out overnight. If you want to shop the bomber jackets specifically, they’'ll run you $98. If the cost seems a bit high, there's a good reason for it (other than the quality of the garment). ALL of the proceeds from the "I Really Care" merch will go directly to RAICES Texas. That's right, 100 percent.

What is RAICES, though? It's an organization that provides legal counsel to immigrants, and they’re actually the largest service provider in the United States. According to their website, they “combine[s] expertise developed from the daily practice of immigration law with a deep commitment to advocacy, RAICES is unique among immigration organizations. A diverse staff of 130 attorneys, legal assistants, and support staff provide consultations, direct legal services, representation, assistance and advocacy to communities in Texas and to clients after they leave the state.”

How has the sale of the jacket been going? Well, apparently, unlike Trump, the world actually does care about the immigration and human rights crisis happening at the Texas Mexico border. The jacket sold out overnight after its launch last night, and according to the brand, they’re already raised over $15,000 in just the first two hours.

Now, the brand is restocking the jackets and shooting for $50,000 for the organization. They have restocked the jackets, and both the black version and the olive green version are available. Don’t forget if it’s warm where you’re living (it is summer after all) that there’s always the “I Really Care” T-shirt which is totally wearable for every day and is a bit more affordable price wise ringing in at $40.

If you do order a jacket or tee shirt, you won’t get it right away. But RAICES Texas will receive their donation ASAP. While you’ll need to hold tight for three weeks (it takes time to create these pieces based on their demand), you won’t need to worry about money being delayed in getting to the people who really need it thanks to Wildfang.

Celebrities are even getting in on the I Really Care merch. Stylist and former What Not To Wear host Stacy London tweeted her support for the pieces and even added in a little joke about what Trump should actually be wearing. Hint: It's not that Zara jacket.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

If you want to help support RAICES Texas and show your support for immigrants, head over to the Wildfang website now. The pieces are still up for sale, but based on how quickly the original jacket sold out, that may not be true for long. Time to show Trump that the world really does care.