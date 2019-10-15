While leaving the villa was smooth sailing for some, others didn't have the same luck.

Jourdan Raine and Danny Williams didn’t have the longest stay in the Love Island villa. However, once they got back to the UK, they confirmed on social media that they moved in together and have been open in interviews about the possibility of marriage. However, it wasn't meant to be and in Nov. 2019, they confirmed their split.

Chris Taylor and Harley Brash were another couple who didn’t get a load of air time as they weren’t in the villa for that long. After kissing on the show, they hoped their romance would progress on the outside. However, they were the first couple to break up two weeks after the show finished. They’ve since said that it was amicable and they’re happy to stay friends.

And then there's Bella Hassan and Anton Danyluk. With Hassan in London and Danyluk in Scotland, it was never going to be easy. In Sept. 2019 the pair confirmed that the distance and their schedules were too much and they were splitting. However, they’ve since been spotted together at Love Island pal Ana Vakili’s birthday. Could love be back on the cards? Watch this space.

And most heartbreaking of all was the news that winners and all-round sweethearts had broken up. Fans were overjoyed when they picked up the cash prize but as O’Shea is based in Ireland, busy playing rugby and progressing in his law career, and Gill is in London and has picked up an incredible amount of work, the distance got too much. Devastating.

Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

The moment Ovie Soko set foot in the villa people everywhere swooned. Where had this man been hiding? So it was hardly surprising that when India Reynolds made her entrance and beelined towards Soka it was love and first sight. While the pair made it to the final and continued their romance outside of the villa they called it quits in Oct. 2019. The MailOnline said that they had made the "amicable" decision to go their separate ways because of their conflicting schedules.

It’s often the OG couples that do the best on Love Island. However, the 2019 series didn’t follow this pattern. Lucie Donlan and Joe Garratt paired up right at the start of the series and they're officially the 'on/off' couple of Love Island 2019. Romance flourished again between the pair but Donlan confirmed on her Instagram just days ago that she's now single.

The most recent relationship casualty of Love Island 2019 comes from one of the more surprising couples. Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard may not have been the most loved up pair in the villa but their relationship truly stood the test of time. They made things official a few months after leaving the show. However, they’ve both been incredibly busy with Higgins starring on Dancing On Ice and working with Ann Summers and Boohoo to name a few brands.The Independent said the Higgins revealed in a Instagram story that the pair had gone their separate ways but there are “no bad feelings on either side.”

Capturise/Shutterstock

In a very surprising development, since the end of the show this year, we've had a Love Island cross-series romance. After a short-lived romance with Danny Williams came to an abrupt end, Arabella Chi left the villa. However, in Aug. 2019 she revealed she was seeing Wes Nelson. The pair are still going strong and have been snapped everywhere from romantic dinners to dancing the night away in clubs.