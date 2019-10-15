Which 'Love Island' 2019 Couples Are Still Together?
Although it doesn't feel all that long ago that summer Love Island 2019 ended, the new winter edition has been and gone. Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea are no longer the reigning champs but the 2019 couples are still making waves. Which Love Island 2019 couples are still together? There are always some romantic casualties along the way and making things work outside of the villa must be tough. The 2019 contestants were catapulted to stardom and while they may have enjoyed success in their work, not all of their relationships stood the test of time.
There’s been no shortage of news to come out of the Love Island 2019 villa. From high-profile heartbreak to couples moving in together, the 2019 islanders have had it all going on. While some couples seemed to take their relationship from zero to 100 miles an hour once they got back to the UK, others had to take a step back, and some even called their relationship off. Love Island has had no shortage of success stories in the past but it seems the summer 2019 intake weren’t so lucky. So, who is still loved up? And which couples have called it a day?
Molly-Mae Hague & Tommy Fury
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have been one of the steadiest couples, not only in the villa but on the outside too. After coming second on the show the pair have landed amazing deals including Hague's collection with PrettyLittleThing. They may have faced a ton of scrutiny while they were on Love Island, but it seems all is very well in the world of Molly-Mae and Tommy.
Who didn't make it?
While leaving the villa was smooth sailing for some, others didn't have the same luck.
Jourdan Raine and Danny Williams didn’t have the longest stay in the Love Island villa. However, once they got back to the UK, they confirmed on social media that they moved in together and have been open in interviews about the possibility of marriage. However, it wasn't meant to be and in Nov. 2019, they confirmed their split.
Chris Taylor and Harley Brash were another couple who didn’t get a load of air time as they weren’t in the villa for that long. After kissing on the show, they hoped their romance would progress on the outside. However, they were the first couple to break up two weeks after the show finished. They’ve since said that it was amicable and they’re happy to stay friends.
And then there's Bella Hassan and Anton Danyluk. With Hassan in London and Danyluk in Scotland, it was never going to be easy. In Sept. 2019 the pair confirmed that the distance and their schedules were too much and they were splitting. However, they’ve since been spotted together at Love Island pal Ana Vakili’s birthday. Could love be back on the cards? Watch this space.
And most heartbreaking of all was the news that winners and all-round sweethearts had broken up. Fans were overjoyed when they picked up the cash prize but as O’Shea is based in Ireland, busy playing rugby and progressing in his law career, and Gill is in London and has picked up an incredible amount of work, the distance got too much. Devastating.
The moment Ovie Soko set foot in the villa people everywhere swooned. Where had this man been hiding? So it was hardly surprising that when India Reynolds made her entrance and beelined towards Soka it was love and first sight. While the pair made it to the final and continued their romance outside of the villa they called it quits in Oct. 2019. The MailOnline said that they had made the "amicable" decision to go their separate ways because of their conflicting schedules.
It’s often the OG couples that do the best on Love Island. However, the 2019 series didn’t follow this pattern. Lucie Donlan and Joe Garratt paired up right at the start of the series and they're officially the 'on/off' couple of Love Island 2019. Romance flourished again between the pair but Donlan confirmed on her Instagram just days ago that she's now single.
The most recent relationship casualty of Love Island 2019 comes from one of the more surprising couples. Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard may not have been the most loved up pair in the villa but their relationship truly stood the test of time. They made things official a few months after leaving the show. However, they’ve both been incredibly busy with Higgins starring on Dancing On Ice and working with Ann Summers and Boohoo to name a few brands.The Independent said the Higgins revealed in a Instagram story that the pair had gone their separate ways but there are “no bad feelings on either side.”
In a very surprising development, since the end of the show this year, we've had a Love Island cross-series romance. After a short-lived romance with Danny Williams came to an abrupt end, Arabella Chi left the villa. However, in Aug. 2019 she revealed she was seeing Wes Nelson. The pair are still going strong and have been snapped everywhere from romantic dinners to dancing the night away in clubs.
Summer may feel like it’s long gone but the Love Island 2019 lot are still providing us with endless gossip. It’s super cute that two couples are so loved up and making things work despite their hectic lives. Here’s hoping everything works out for them.
Editor's Note: This article has been updated to reflect the current relationship statuses of the 2019 islanders.
