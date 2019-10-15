While leaving the villa was smooth sailing for some, others didn't have the same luck.

Chris Taylor and Harley Brash were another couple who didn’t get a load of air time as they weren’t in the villa for that long. After kissing on the show they hoped their romance would progress on the outside. However, they were the first couple to break up two weeks after the show finished. They’ve since said that it was amicable and they’re happy to stay friends.

And then there's Bella Hassan and Anton Danyluk. With Hassan in London and Danyluk in Scotland, it was never going to be easy. In Sept. 2019 the pair confirmed that the distance and their schedules were too much and they were splitting. However, they’ve since been spotted together at Love Island pal Ana Vakili’s birthday. Could love be back on the cards? Watch this space.

Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

And most heartbreaking of all was the news that winners and all-round sweethearts had broken up. Fans were overjoyed when they picked up the cash prize but as O’Shea is based in Ireland and busy playing rugby and progressing in his law career, and Gill is in London and has picked up an incredible amount of work, the distance got too much. Devastating.

In a very surprising development, since the end of the show this year, we've had a Love Island cross-series romance. After a short lived romance with Danny Williams came to an abrupt end, Arabella Chi left the villa. However, in Aug. 2019 she revealed she was seeing Wes Nelson. The pair are still going strong and have been snapped everywhere from romantic dinners to dancing the night away in clubs.