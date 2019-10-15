Which 'Love Island' 2019 Couples Are Still Together? There Are Only A Few
While it might only be three months that Love Island 2019 ended, it feels like a distant memory. Whispers about the details of the winter version are starting to circulate but there’s one more piece of breaking news to come out of the 2019 villa. Love Island finalists Maura Higgins and Curtis Prichard have made it official and are now boyfriend and girlfriend. But which other Love Island 2019 couples are still together?
There’s been no shortage of news to come out of the Love Island 2019 villa. From high profile heartbreak to couples moving in together, this year's islanders have had it all going on. Fans couldn’t have been happier when the news broke that Pritchard whisked Higgins off for the weekend to ask her the all important question. While they may have taken things a little slower compared to other couples that come out of Love Island, the pair seem genuinely happy and loved up. Speaking to OK! Magazine Pritchard said, "I want something that's going to last forever. There's no point in rushing things. We've only known each other a short amount of time."
So who else is still loved up? And which couples have called it a day?
1. Molly-Mae Hague & Tommy Fury
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have been one of the steadiest couples, not only in the villa but on the outside too. After coming second on the show the pair have landed amazing deals including Hague's collection with PrettyLittleThing. They may have faced a ton of scrutiny while they were on Love Island, but it seems all is very well in the world of Molly-Mae and Tommy.
2. Ovie Soko & India Reynolds
The moment Ovie Soko set foot in the villa people everywhere swooned. Where had this man been hiding? So it was hardly surprising that when India Reynolds made her entrance and beelined towards Soka it was love and first sight. Since leaving the villa the pair have had to deal with cheating and split rumours. However, in Sept. 2019 they confirmed they’re official but taking things at their own pace.
3. Jourdan Raine & Danny Williams
Jourdan Raine and Danny Williams didn’t have the longest stay in the Love Island villa. However, back in the UK they’ve been hard at work building a life together. Both confirmed on social media that they’ve just moved in together and have been open in interviews about the possibility of marriage and that they’ve met each other's families.
4. Lucie Donlan & Joe Garratt
It’s often the OG couples that do the best on Love Island. However, the 2019 series didn’t follow this pattern. Lucie Donlan and Joe Garratt paired up right at the start of the series but cracks soon started to appear in their relationship and they broke up when Garratt was voted off the show. They may no longer be in the summer sun but it appears romance has flourished again between the pair as they’re all over each others Instagrams and have been spotted together on numerous occasions.
Who didn't make it?
While leaving the villa was smooth sailing for some, others didn't have the same luck.
Chris Taylor and Harley Brash were another couple who didn’t get a load of air time as they weren’t in the villa for that long. After kissing on the show they hoped their romance would progress on the outside. However, they were the first couple to break up two weeks after the show finished. They’ve since said that it was amicable and they’re happy to stay friends.
And then there's Bella Hassan and Anton Danyluk. With Hassan in London and Danyluk in Scotland, it was never going to be easy. In Sept. 2019 the pair confirmed that the distance and their schedules were too much and they were splitting. However, they’ve since been spotted together at Love Island pal Ana Vakili’s birthday. Could love be back on the cards? Watch this space.
And most heartbreaking of all was the news that winners and all-round sweethearts had broken up. Fans were overjoyed when they picked up the cash prize but as O’Shea is based in Ireland and busy playing rugby and progressing in his law career, and Gill is in London and has picked up an incredible amount of work, the distance got too much. Devastating.
In a very surprising development, since the end of the show this year, we've had a Love Island cross-series romance. After a short lived romance with Danny Williams came to an abrupt end, Arabella Chi left the villa. However, in Aug. 2019 she revealed she was seeing Wes Nelson. The pair are still going strong and have been snapped everywhere from romantic dinners to dancing the night away in clubs.
Summer may feel like it’s long gone but the Love Island 2019 lot are still providing us with endless gossip. It’s super cute that Pritchard and Higgins are so loved up and making things work despite their hectic lives. Here’s hoping everything works out for them.