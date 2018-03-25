When you ask just about anyone the top three personality traits they would look for in a potential significant other, chances are good that the majority would include "loyal" as part of their list. Loyalty is incredibly important to many people, and it's something that can really make or break any type of relationship, whether it's romantic, platonic, or career-centered. Some people have to work hard at acting loyal, and for others, it comes more naturally. So how do you know whether you're naturally loyal or not, or if someone close to you is? For starters, you can look at the Myers-Briggs types to see which are the most loyal.

The Myers-Briggs types are determined by a personality test based on Carl Jung's teachings. The personality test can be taken online, and is basically a list of similar questions that give a result that describe your innate personality. The result is four letters that explain who you are, what your strengths and weaknesses are, and who you're going to become. You can use your Myers-Briggs type to help figure out so many things about yourself, from what career you should have to how intuitive you are, and even silly things, like what iPhone game you should be playing.

And, of course, you can figure out how loyal you actually are opposed to how loyal you think you are. Some Myers-Briggs types are just a little bit more loyal than others.

One type that is known for being loyal is the ENFP. An ENFP type is a free spirit, but when it comes to romantic relationships, they are super committed. ENFPs take relationships seriously, and once they become devoted to someone, they are really, really devoted and committed. When an ENFP is into a relationship, they are all in, and will pretty much do anything for their partner. The only downside to these traits are that ENFPs can be a little bit needy sometimes. But hey, sometimes that's the price you pay for extreme loyalty!

The ISFJ is another type that is extremely loyal. Here's the thing with ISFJs, though: they are super shy, and it can take them a while to get really close with someone and to become as loyal and devoted as they can be. When they get there, though, they're there. Additionally, ISFJs are known as the "defenders": This is because their relationships are extremely important to them, they're devoted and dedicated to their families, friends, and significant others, and they love to help and support others.

As the slightly more extroverted personality of an ISFJ, it makes sense that ESFJ types are also known for loyalty. While ESFJs are more outgoing and friendly than ISFJs, they are known for that similar devotion to the people closest to them. ESFJs are extremely loyal and trustworthy. They will be there for the people in their lives no matter what, and they're always willing to help. They create important relationships based on their loyalty, whether it's romantic, platonic, or at work.

The INFJ type is also known for their passion and loyalty, especially when it comes to relationships — they're fiercely protective of their friends, and honor their friendship with those important to them once that relationship is established. Once the INFJ finds someone they truly love and care about, they will be devoted, loyal, trustworthy, and dedicated. The only negative thing? It can take them a while to get there, as they are perfectionists, and want everything to be exactly right.

Of course, there are other Myers-Briggs personality types who are loyal and who aren't listed here - it's just that these are the types who are known for being super devoted.