It can feel nearly impossible to keep up with all of the Game of Thrones characters who have died. The HBO show has been known for killing off major characters without a second thought, ever since Season 1 when Joffrey beheaded Ned Stark in front of everyone in King's Landing. Each season — and, actually, almost every episode — fans almost expect to have to say goodbye to someone big, and the show usually doesn't disappoint. That's been especially true in Season 8, where more main characters have been killed off than ever before.

While some of these are, regrettably, kind of forgettable (can you blame anyone, though, when there's so much going on?!), some of them just stay in our minds forever. You might already know which GoT villain you would be based on your sign, or which general character you would be, but what about which long-gone person? If you're wondering which now dead Game of Thrones character you would be based on your zodiac sign, you're not alone — whether they've been gone a long time or were just recently killed, they all hold a special place in our hearts.

Your zodiac sign can tell you a lot about yourself, and you can use those traits to figure out which character you relate to the most, even in a mythical world like Westeros. So, take a look at which dead character you would be and get ready to feel sad about their demise all over again. Oh, and warning: this post contains major spoilers, so if you aren't completely caught up with Game of Thrones, turn back now!

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Lyanna Mormont Giphy As an Aries, you are driven, passionate, and ambitious. You don't take a back seat to anyone, and you thrive in a competitive atmosphere. You were basically made to be a leader, and a good one. That said, you would definitely be Lyanna Mormont, who might have been little, but made a fierce impression on everyone, like a true Aries. Lyanna met her end during The Long Night in Season 8, in the most heroic way possible: killing a giant (literally) White Walker. That's the way any Aries would go, to be honest.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Robb Stark Giphy As a Taurus, your greatest strengths are that you are super reliable, dependable, loyal, and stable. But one thing that keeps you from being the great leader that you could be is that you have a very serious stubborn streak. So, as a Taurus, you'd likely be Robb Stark. He was extremely loyal to his family, he was a good man, and people felt comfortable being led by him. But ultimately, he died mainly because of his stubbornness in terms of his love life (although, can you blame him?).

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Theon Greyjoy Giphy Geminis are social, curious people who like to have a good time and be surrounded by their loved ones. But they are also extremely adaptable and they are constantly changing, making them pretty hard to truly count on. This basically describes Theon Greyjoy: in the beginning, he was social and loved a good party... and as we all know, his character changed, uh, a lot. Theon was hard to count on throughout the show, although his brave death in Season 8 did give him some justice.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Ned Stark Giphy Cancers are sensitive people who have a real sense of home. Their family is the most important thing to them, and they are super protective and courageous when it comes to them. But Cancers, you can also be pretty damn moody and emotional. So, you'd probably be Ned Stark, who's devotion to his family got him in all sorts of trouble (like lying to his wife about "his" bastard son), although he never let that change anything.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Khal Drogo Giphy As a Leo, you are a ruler who thrives on being surrounded by people who are willing to shower you with compliments. You are bold, brave, and protective, and you have a warm and loving side to you as well. You also don't handle criticism well, and can be a bit narcissistic. You'd likely be Khal Drogo, a great leader who, nevertheless, had his shortcomings. Drogo had love for few things, like Daenerys, but those he loved received his full affection. He was definitely a Leo.

Virgo (August 23 - September 23): Jorah Mormont Giphy Virgos always appear to be super calm, level-headed, and practical, probably because you are. As a Virgo, you're an analytical thinker who is also known for being extremely responsible, organized, and devoted. That pretty much sums up Jorah Mormont, who dedicated his entire life to protecting Daenerys and loving her through it all. He was her sense of calm through it all, and ultimately his loyalty and devotion to her is what contributed to his death.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Margaery Tyrell Giphy As a Libra, you are often seen as a really charming person. You know how to be diplomatic and fair, and you have a definite good streak about you — but if things don't go your way, watch out! This is why you'd be Margaery Tyrell. She was a pretty good voice of reason who seemed to truly want good things, although she also had a tendency to be a bit passive aggressive, like a true Libra.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Varys Giphy Scorpios love to be on their own and are very independent people. They are also deeply invested in uncovering the truth, and are known for being secretive, conniving, and a bit manipulative. Who better sums up being a Scorpio than Varys? Also known as The Spider, Varys was incredibly secretive and was always up to something on his own — he never needed anyone else. He did what he had to do for his own beliefs, and that's what brought him to his fiery death in Season 8.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Olenna Tyrell Giphy A Sagittarius doesn't like to sit still. They are always doing something, they are passionate and curious, and they like to enjoy the best of what the world offers. A Sag loves their family and can be fiercely loyal even if they want to explore. You would probably be Olenna Tyrell, who was always up to something and always had a plan in mind. Olenna also loved to be surrounded by new experiences and nice things, and she was known for being as snappy and witty as any Sag.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Missandei Giphy As a Capricorn, you are someone who is more self-disciplined than pretty much any other sign. You are a dedicated hard worker who is known for being patient and understanding, and you know how to be persistent but also extremely calm in the face of chaos. You're basically Missandei, who was incredibly dedicated to Daenerys and everything she was trying to do. Missandei was another force of calm in Daenerys' life, and she was strategic without being forceful.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19): Qyburn Giphy An Aquarius is known as the quirkiest of all zodiac signs. As an Aquarius, you are extremely intelligent, inventive, and a bit eccentric. You are a pretty aloof person and you have a tendency to stay by yourself or, at most, with a small group of people. You can be a little bit too emotionally detached at times as well. All this said, you would definitely be Qyburn, who remains an enigma even after his death in Season 8. Qyburn was an inventor (kind of an evil one) who was very smart and loyal to Cersei until his demise — but he was also quite mysterious.