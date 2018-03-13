NBC's This Is Us has been stealing hearts for two seasons now, and the generational story tackles so many issues plaguing the country today — including mental health issues, addiction, and racial and socioeconomic biases. Learning more about Randall's foster daughter Déjà in Season 2 has, in turn, helped bring a lot of those important discussions to the forefront. But it's also left viewers with a ton of unanswered questions — like who Déjà's dad is, for example. Fans will have to wait and see if those answers are hidden within the This Is Us Season 2 finale, which airs Tuesday, March 13, but in the meantime, let's recap what we've learned about Déjà so far.

Déjà was first introduced to the This Is Us audience at the top of Season 2, when Beth and Randall Pearson first decided to become foster parents. The teenager wore a hard exterior initially, but with a little work (and a lot of charm from the lovable Randall), Déjà eventually softened up. Just as the Pearsons and the rest of the world watching began falling in love with the teen, she left the family to live back with her mother for what appeared to be forever. But in true This Is Us fashion, the beloved character was woven back into the show's fabric seamlessly, just a few episodes later.

Unexpectedly for many tuning in, This Is Us' March 6 episode, "This Big, Amazing, Beautiful Life," recapped Déjà's entire life — jumping around from her birth, all the way up to when Randall and Beth found the teenager and her mother sleeping in their car. It was a pleasant surprise, however, because for an entire episode, fans got to see exactly how and why the once, happy-go-lucky child was forced to grow up rather quickly.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Toward the end of the episode, Déjà's mother left the teenager in the Pearsons' care after watching how comfortably she fit within the family's mold. And this move has led a lot of fans to believe that we'll be seeing a lot more of Déjà's face.

With everything learned about Déjà's story in the "This Big, Amazing, Beautiful Life" episode, one extremely important piece seemed to be missing — details about her biological father. It was revealed in the episode that Déjà's mother Shauna had her when she was a teenager herself, and they depended heavily on the care from their grandmother to get by. Upon leaving prison for what appeared to be one of Shauna's first times in jail, the single mother introduced a boyfriend into the fold. This wasn't the only time the teenager experienced her mother's tumultuous relationship with a companion, and needless to say, the dysfunction seemingly made her distrust a lot of people, including her foster parents.

In Déjà's defense, however, her mother's trying experiences with love weren't the only to make the teen leery of strangers. While living with one of her previous foster families, Déjà witnessed her foster father abuse a child temporarily in his care. The distance she kept between herself and the Pearsons when they were first introduced made sense, as the teen only had negative experiences in the foster system prior.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

With Déjà now being in the Pearsons' care, hopefully more details about her life will continue to spill out. Who knows, maybe Déjà's dad will decide to do a pop-up, adding a few more puzzle pieces to the teen's developing story. It's been a joy watching Déjà blossom and open up to the family, and here's to hoping she sticks around as long as possible.

If you've fallen in love with Déjà too, you should totally look forward to seeing more of her face around. This Is Us received an early Season 3 renewal back in January 2017, and if following in the footsteps of its Season 2 premiere, the next opportunity to learn more about the entire Pearson clan should happen sometime this upcoming fall.