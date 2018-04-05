Another day, another celebrity break-up rumor, and this time, it's about America's favorite couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Hell has yet to freeze over, obviously signifying that the married couple are far from splitting up. But because Ryan's pretty much the king of the internet, he hopped on Twitter to shut down those pesky divorce rumors, again.

When you're apart of a celebrity marriage, turmoil or breakup rumors are almost always guaranteed to strike at least once in your career. Every celebrity couple handles them in their own way — either confirming or denying through public statements, or, in the case of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, turning the negative press into something so undeniably hilarious that their worse enemies can't even help but to get a chuckle out of. And when responding to a divorce rumor reported by IBTimes India on March 31, the Deadpool star did just that.

With the headline "'Deadpool' Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively struggling to spend 'quality time'," accompanied a report explaining how jet-setting and the couple's busy schedules are causing a supposed rift between the two. And when Ryan caught wind of the alleged "insider's" accounts, the actor hilariously took to Twitter to give them, or his wife, rather, a piece of his mind. Retweeting the story link, Ryan simply said, "I wish. I could use a little 'me time'," letting the world know that when it comes to the Reynolds-Lively household, they can't seem to get enough of each other.

But, the actor was only just getting started. In and April 3 report, Entertainment Weekly covered the couple's stunning red carpet appearance for their pals' Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's new film A Quiet Place, and within, mentioned how the mere sight of the happy couple together debunks the "splitting up" rumors. The headline, however, gave room for Ryan to get a kick out of the whole divorce-thing once more.

Responding to ET's story's headline, which read "Ryan Reynolds joins Blake Lively and his mom on red carpet after shutting down split rumors," Ryan let out another harmless joke that would later take the internet by storm — but this time at the expense of his mother.

"We’re never splitting," Ryan tweeted April 3. "She’ll always be my mom. No matter how much jazz-cabbage she smokes with her rollerblading friends."

Ryan and his wife Blake Lively are known for wooing the internet time and time again with their charming wit and timely jokes. And when it comes to celebrating each other's accomplishments, or even birthdays for that matter, the couple's sweet words are often disguised within gut-busting roasts. Oh, and holidays aren't off limits either. In a seemingly sweet Valentine's Day Instagram post Feb. 14, the Deadpool star baked his wife an adorable, yet inedible, treat made with love and, uh, glue, that gave fans in the comments section a hardy laugh.

Ryan's recent internet-beaking laugh, however, definitely took the cake. And his "rollerblading and smoking jazz-cabbage" line about his mom may have just pushed his fans to christen him the "king of Twitter."

Ryan and Blake definitely offer their followers a ton of laughs, but lest not forget how much of a genuine inspiration the married couple are to those hopeless romantics out there. Like, the time Ryan and Blake made Humans of New York after they lit up the 2017 Met Gala — showing the world the meaning of true love. In a tearjerking post shared by the famous Instagram movement, Ryan detailed just how much his wife meant to him, citing Blake's empathy as, seemingly, one of her greatest qualities.

Don't be so quick to believe those breakup rumors, because as it stands, Blake and Ryan are crushing it at this whole marriage thing.