When HBO didn't submit Gwendoline Christie's name for this year's Emmys, the actor who plays Brienne of Tarth on Game of Thrones submitted herself. Her submission got her a nomination, and now she has a shot at winning. Gwendoline Christie's partner, designer Giles Deacon, will likely be her date for the big event. They've been in a long-term relationship for more than a few years now, and Deacon has some pretty impressive ties to the British royal family.

Christie has been dating Deacon since 2013, and according to an interview he did with Grazia UK last year (as per MSN), it seemed to be love at first sight. "I met Gwendoline six years ago through a mutual friend and was instantly smitten," Deacon told the outlet. "For a million different reasons, I thought she was extraordinary. The way she carries herself, it was not like anything I'd seen before."

Deacon has met and dressed countless big-name celebrities — like Cate Blanchett, Solange Knowles, and Sarah Jessica Parker, just to name a few — throughout his widely acclaimed career. Of all the major fashion moments he's had a hand in creating, though, one of the most major moments involved a member of the royal family.

Ian Gavan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In 2017, Deacon created a lace wedding gown for Pippa Middleton when she tied the knot with hedge fund manager James Matthews. With the dress, she wore a bespoke tulle veil dotted with pearls made by milliner Stephen Jones, as reported by The Telegraph.

While creating Middleton's gown likely earned Deacon a whole slew of new fans and loyal followers, Christie praised his designing talent well before then. "Giles has long been one of my favourite designers," the star told The Telegraph in August 2016. "[His designs] can be practical, otherworldly, sculptural and mind-bending, but you always feel celebrated as a woman when you wear them … Their confidence somehow increases yours."

Deacon's apparent admiration for Christie is more than mutual; the designer told The Telegraph that Christie was his primary inspiration for his first couture collection. "It’s a pleasure to work with your partner," the designer told the outlet in 2016. "She’s a fantastic muse. She’s a character herself, and her trail of various characters is brilliant," he continued. "She’s pretty transformative, which is always an interesting thing from a designer’s point of view."

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christie regularly wears Deacon's pieces on Hollywood red carpets, and she's seems especially fond of having him dress her for the Emmys. Take, for example, the buttery yellow gown that he created for her last year, which earned her a spot on several media outlet's best dressed lists for the event. For the 2019 Emmys, Christie is nominated for the in the Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series category for her work in the final season of Game of Thrones.

Fans will probably be able to catch a glimpse of Christie and Deacon together as they walk the Emmys red carpet — whether or not she ends up winning the award.