Based on the original DC Comic fantasy series written by Neil Gaiman from 1989 to 1996, Netflix’s The Sandman centres on the Dream King Morpheus, who wakes up to discover he has been held captive by humans for decades. This isn’t the first Gaiman work to get the streaming treatment. His 1990 novel Good Omens, which he co-wrote with Terry Pratchett, was adapted by Amazon Prime in 2019. (It was originally slated for a limited six-episode series, but a second season was picked up by the studio and is currently in the works.)

The year before, Netflix picked up Lucifer, the Tom Ellis-led show based on one of Gaiman’s The Sandman characters. The fantasy crime series about the bored prince of hell had already been cancelled by Warner Bros after three seasons, but Netflix swooped in to give it another three. According to Netflix data, it continues to do well on the platform, keeping its spot in the Top 10 Most Popular English-language shows.

On The Sandman, Netflix and Gaiman finally get to work on a series much truer and closer to the original fantasy story. The hotly-anticipated Netflix adaptation has been in the works for quite some time, and if you can’t wait to discover more about the new series, here’s everything you need to know about The Sandman, including its release date, cast, and trailer.

The Sandman Plot

As noted in Netflix’s official synopsis, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by the Dream King, who attempts to mend the cosmic and human mistakes he has made during his long absence. Per Radio Times, Netflix describes the series as “a rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven.”

The Sandman Cast

The cast of The Sandman includes Tom Sturridge as the lead character Dream, and Game Of Thrones stars Gwendoline Christie and Charles Dance as Lucifer and Roderick Burgess, respectively. The cast also features Unforgotten’s Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain, People Just Do Nothing’s Asim Chaudry as Abel, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Stephen Fry as Gilbert, and Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, among others.

Elsewhere, The Sandman’s executive producer and original author, Neil Gaiman, said he is elated the series is finally being adapted for television. “They were trying to make a 3,000-page story happen in two hours of film time. And nobody ever cracked that because it was uncrackable,” Gaiman said during an appearance at Comic-Con. “We’re now in this golden era of television. And we have the technology to make something like this.”

To tide you over until the release date, here are some first look photos from Netflix.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Laurence Cendrowicz/Netflix

Laurence Cendrowicz/Netflix

Liam Daniel/Netflix

The Sandman Release Date

The series was first announced in the summer of 2020 and it has been confirmed that all 11 episodes of the series will be released in one go on the streaming platform. Per Collider, production on the series was expected to continue into June 2021. On June 6, Netflix announced that the episodes will be coming to the streamer on Aug. 5, 2022.

The Sandman Trailer

The streaming giant released a fantastical first look teaser in Sep. 2021. The official trailer for The Sandman debuted during Comic-Con in San Diego, giving fans the ultimate glimpse into the wondrously dark world of the series.

“You’re waking world is shaped by dreams, dreams and nightmares that I create and which I must control,” the Sandman, who goes by many aliases, warns at the beginning of the trailer . When he goes back to his kingdom after he escapes, he finds that it’s in ruin. “My creations don’t walk amongst the living killing mortals for pleasure, he warns eerily.

This post will be updated when more information about Netflix’s The Sandman becomes available.