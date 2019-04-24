"When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die," Cersei Lannister once said. "There is no middle ground." As we dive into the final season, many people are taking bets on who will die in Game of Thrones and who will make it the end. There are a lot of different factors — each character's history, personality, and, of course, the cruel, barbaric whims of George R.R. Martin. But could there be one other important factor? An indicator that a character might have what it takes to survive until the end? Well, zodiac signs could have something to do with it.

Firstly, to all of the signs out there who don't make the cut — sorry. No sign is perfect, after all. "Every astrological sign has both their positive and negative traits," astrologer Lisa Barretta, tells Bustle. "Some signs can be more flexible than others when it comes to dealing with them." And some signs are just a little more suited to survival in the Seven Kingdoms. Call it strategy, cunning, or just all-out ruthless, but not everyone is going to see the end of season eight. So what signs are most likely to survive Game of Thrones — and maybe even sit on the Iron Throne? Here are the signs that are most likely to still be standing when the dust settles.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Bold, determined, and ready to do anything to succeed — the symbol of Aries isn't a ram for nothing. They're ready to go the distance and have a fiery temper that can help them make their way to the top. In fact, the single-mindedness of an Aries sounds a lot like the Mother of Dragons. Ruthless? Yup. But sometimes that's what it takes. In fact, in Westeros, that's always what it takes.

2. Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Virgos can sometimes get a bad rap for being a little OTT and spotting every flaw — but their dedication to organization and logic can go a long way in the Seven Kingdom. Meticulous, fastidious, and unflinchingly committed to their game plan, Virgos might just have it in them to keep a cool head and take an organized approach to the fight for the Iron Throne. There are so many different plates to spin and battles to fight at any given time, you need to have the brain-power to keep it all together.

3. Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Considering all of the lion symbolism surrounding the Lannisters — and the little shoutout to Jamie's days as a golden-haired lion in the most recent episode — Leos had to earn a place on this list. Regal, destined to rule, this sign has just the right flair for drama to help them reach the top. With a natural inclination toward leadership, they have a head for political scheming that could help them survive.