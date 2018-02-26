Why Didn't Psy Perform At The Olympic Closing Ceremony? Twitter Is Not Happy The Korean Singer Was MIA
Over the past few weeks, Olympic fans have witnessed everything from shirtless Tonga guy at the opening ceremony, to amazing gold medal moments — like when Chloe Kim won in the women's snowboarding halfpipe — to the heart-catching drama that is curling. But one thing that was clearly missing from it all? Psy at the Olympic closing ceremonies. And pretty much everywhere else.
During the Olympic opening ceremony on Feb. 9, host country South Korea showed off their culture with light shows, performances by hundreds of female drummers, and (of course) the beloved dancers who clapped tirelessly for hours during the Parade of Nations.
But one element that was clearly missing was a performance by Psy, who's famous not only for his catchy song "Gangnam Style," but also for his dance moves and amazing style. (I mean, it's been years since that song went viral, and I still want a pair of his famous glasses.)
We did get to hear "Gangnam Style" play briefly in the background during the opening ceremony. But that paled in comparison to an actual performance, which many viewers at home felt they wanted and deserved. And then it happened again during the closing ceremonies. There was no Psy to be seen.
Instead of having the king of South Korean music come out and do his thing, we were entertained with the musical stylings of Martin Garrix from the Netherlands. In case you're wondering, Garrix is a 21-year-old DJ who has collaborated with the likes of David Guetta, Troye Sivan and Dua Lipa. And he was great. But he wasn't Psy. And people aren't happy about it.
After All, He's The International Face Of K-Pop
Psy may not have performed at the closing ceremonies, but another K-Pop sensation, CL, certainly did. The South Korean singer, who is from Seoul, performed her hit "The Baddest Female," singing both in English and Korean while surrounded by dancers and pyrotechnics. NBD.
We also go to see EXO, another K-Pop group who killed it with their dance moves and great hair. They've been around since 2012, topping the charts in South Korea and wooing fans. But now that they're known to the world, people are predicting they may be the next best thing in K-Pop.
They Dropped The Ball
Another letdown was the absence of BTS, the K-Pop group that has been sweeping the world. While their hit song "DNA" played at the opening ceremony, they weren't at either event IRL.
And as with Psy, it was surprising since BTS is well-known, even outside of South Korea. They've even made an appearance at the American Music Awards in 2017, and clearly have fans all over the world. And Olympic ice dancing brother/sister pair, Maia and Alex Shibutani, have admitted they're "obsessed."