Since launching their Stories feature in 2016, Instagram has continuously added extra features to it to make the experience more personal and fun. Arguably one of the best Instagram Story features is the ability to create polls, as they can make Stories more interactive and interesting for everyone involved. Polls can make it easier for users to get to know their followers, and they're also great for help with decision making. Aside from their more serious uses, polls can also just be really fun and silly. And they're about to get even sillier — Instagram has now added an emoji poll sticker that you're definitely going to want to use. But if you take a glimpse at your own app and don't notice anything different, you might be wondering why you don't have Instagram's emoji slider poll just yet.

Before you jump to a conclusion of thinking you don't have this feature, you should know exactly what it is and how to find it. The Instagram emoji slider poll is another fun way to get opinions and thoughts from your followers, but with the use of emojis, which of course makes everything better. In a normal poll, you would ask a question, then have your friends pick one of two options. In the emoji slider poll, you ask a question, then your friends slide the emoji you pick to the level they want. It looks like this:

Instagram

See? Users can answer by sliding the emoji however much they want, and it's a lot more fun. Just like the poll sticker, your followers will respond when they watch your story, and they'll also get to see the current average of how other followers have responded.

Aside from how adorable it is, the advantage of the emoji slider is that it allows you to ask more nuanced questions about how your friends feel about something. Instead of just getting a basic "yes" or "no" answer, you'll be able to see if they're maybe in between the two. There's more emotional context that you don't have with a simple black and white poll.

If this sounds awesome to you and you want to try it out right now, check out your Instagram app to see if you have the feature. Go into the app, and click the small camera icon on the upper lefthand side of your feed to upload a photo to your Story. Once you choose or take a photo, swipe up to get all of the sticker options to add. If you have the emoji slider poll, it will show up next to the basic poll sticker, like so:

Instagram

See it in the middle of the bottom row, with the little heart face emoji? That's the emoji slider poll. If you want to use it, click on it and add it to your Story. You can then pick the emoji of your choice, and of course, add a question.

If you don't see the poll sticker on your Instagram, then that means you don't have it just yet. The reason you don't have the emoji slider poll is probably one of those two things: you either need to update the app, or you simply need to wait it out.

Try Updating The App

This slider sticker is available as part of Instagram version 43 in Apple's App Store and Google Play. Go into your App Store, and if you see an update available for Instagram, download it. Once it's done, check out the app to see if the slider appears.

Wait

If it still isn't there, then you probably just need to wait. Most of the time when Instagram introduces new features like these, they roll them out, meaning not every single user will get the update at the exact same time. Keep an eye out for an Instagram update over the next few days. Of course, you can always try restarting the app and your phone if you really want!