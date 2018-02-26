If you were on The Bachelor this season and you need a bodyguard, that woman is clearly Caroline Lunny. She was quiet-ish during Arie’s season, but during The Bachelor: Women Tell All episode, Caroline was out for blood. She was righting wrongs, defending her friends, and, perhaps most importantly, calling out Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk, Jr. for... something. Apparently, it was really, really bad. What did Arie do to Caroline on The Bachelor? We don't know, but she’s mad as hell, and she’s not going to take it anymore.

After seeing The Women Tell All, it's safe to say that Caroline is a woman you want alongside you if there’s a fight in a dark alleyway and you need to defend yourself. Her first commitment to defending her friends came when Krystal sat down in the hot seat with Chris Harrison on Women Tell All.

For those of you who don’t remember (or who blocked it out, because I know I did), after the group bowling date, Krystal was very angry with Arie that he opted to spend time with all of the women on the show and not just the winning team. She was so mad that she threw a tantrum and opted to hide in her hotel room all night to “punish” Arie instead of hanging out with everyone.

In any case, behind-the-scenes footage of a mic-ed up Krystal (pro tip for anyone on reality television — you always have a microphone on and you should always assume it’s on) insulting Arie and the rest of the cast. She called the women on the show the c-word and said that Arie had a “needle d*ck.” Charmed, I’m sure.

Krystal tried to defend herself, saying something along the lines of, “Well, you guys made fun of me, too,” and Caroline was like, “Hell to the naw.” Caroline called Krystal out the fact that what she called them was awful (it was), and that the rest of the contestants thought Krystal was their friend before they saw all of this footage of her badmouthing them. Caroline wasn’t going to let Krystal get away with that kind of immature, irrational behavior. And, she wasn't done after Krystal.

Arie was Caroline's next target. Uh-oh. She had a look on her face from the second he walked out that said, "I'm coming for you, you race-car-driving schmo." After asserting that Arie came on The Bachelor to find a wife, Caroline said, "I know what you did. And, I don’t know how you could do that and I just really don’t understand. But I really hope you found what you’re looking for. You don’t need to answer me but I needed to say it." Arie was all, "I'm glad you said it," which is his Women Tell All version of "I love that."

Obviously, ABC is going to make us wait to find out the dirt, but what was Caroline talking about? In an interview with Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti for Access Hollywood, Caroline said, "I was heartbroken with the way things went down and I was really upset with him for the way he handled things. And, like Arie said, he had to follow his heart and go with his gut and I don't disagree with that. I get it ... The friend in me needed to be like, 'Hey, f*ck you.' I needed to say it and I'm just furious, honestly."

Access on YouTube

Caroline clarified a little more in an interview with Variety. “[I] wish him nothing but the best, but I’m also allowed to be really upset and he f*cked over my friend," she said.

Which friend was she talking about? She seems tight with a lot of the gals after the show — but Becca in particular. Looks like however the finale goes down, Caroline may not be thrilled with how Becca might have been treated.

So basically, if you need a friend, Caroline Lunny is the one you want in your corner. She stuck up for her friends on Women Tell All, which is a testament to what actually happens on The Bachelor. Sure, the series likes to show the catfights, but so many of the women on the show gain long-lasting friendships from participating onThe Bachelor. Caroline may not have found love with Arie, but she did gain some true blue pals. And, based on how she can take a guy to task, they're lucky to have her.