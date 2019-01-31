OK, so when we think of Valentine's Day, it's easy for our minds to head straight to our darling goddess planet Venus, astrological ruler of love, romance, and beauty. But there is a whole other side to the love coin when it comes to astrology, and that's wild n' crazy Mars: the planet of sex, desire, and passion. Mars is well-known for being the god of war, but there's more to Mars than its pure aggression. Mars rules over animalistic and passionate instincts of all kinds, so that directly relates to things like sex, libido, and desire, as well. Think of Venus as representing the sweet, lovey-dovey romantic side of love, while Mars represents your sex drive and most carnal desires. Given its steamy and passionate rulings, you can bet Mars' placement this Valentine's Day is going to have an effect on each zodiac sign when it comes to sex, desire, and maybe even a hot temper. God of war, after all — and all's fair in love and war, right?

Since the start of 2019, Mars has been fireballing through its home sign of Aries, where its energy is strongest — and therefore it's very much able to flaunt its hyper-direct, trailblazing, action-oriented nature. But in the wee hours of the morning on Feb. 14, Mars will transition into the earthy, Venus-ruled sign of Taurus, where it'll stay through March 31. Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust about the transition: "The shift from Mars in Aries to Taurus creates a different perspective in how we assert our energy," she shares. "Mars in Aries is the spark and inspiration, and Mars in Taurus works ... to implement these actions."

So yes, Mars' energy in Taurus feels very different than it does in Aries. Mars in Aries makes us energized and hyper AF, ready to charge forward with guns blazin' and make impulsive power moves at the drop of a hat. Mars in Taurus, on the other hand, is going to make us much more slow and deliberate about decisions, with an eye on the long-term. "Mars in Taurus is very sexual, indulging in earthly desires brings them comforts," explains Stardust. "When under attack, Mars in Taurus thinks carefully before acting out."

"As my mentor Annabel Gat says: 'Mars in Taurus just wants to plow ahead. It’s a gentle placement for Mars, just watch out not to push the Bull too hard, as their horns are not to be messed with,'" shares Stardust. "'Once the Bull sees red, there’s no going back.'"

Having Mars move into a new sign on Valentine's Day will obviously have an effect on all the Mars-ruled parts of ourselves astrologically, and it's extra significant considering that it's leaving its home sign, a transit which hadn't happened for more than a year prior.

And that's not all. Mars, hot-headed and quick-to-action as it is, will be getting into some dramatic tiffs with other planets leading up to Valentine's Day, which will definitely have a rocky effect on our love and sex lives as we approach the holiday. On Feb. 13 (yes, peeps, the literal day before Valentine's Day), Mars will be in hard aspect to Uranus (planet of unpredictability and sudden changes). With both planets in Aries, their conjunction isn't going to be pretty — especially because Mars will be in its final degrees of the sign prior to moving into Taurus, making it extra edgy and volatile. Astrologer Pam Ciampi wrote in Llewellyn's 2019 Daily Planetary Guide that the conjunction will be "chock full of explosive, aggressive, hot-blooded energy with little regard for future consequences" — so basically, a hot mess.

We'll all want to do our best to keep our cool, not fly off the handle while influenced by all that Mars-ruled aggression and ego, and beware of unexpected triggers and disasters — because honestly, who even knows what kind of surprises unpredictable Uranus will toss into the mix.

Stardust along with astrologer Kesaine Walker shared their insights with Bustle about exactly how Mars will affect Valentine's Day for each zodiac sign, so get ready for some red-hot astrological passion, drama, and intensity.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Whew, you're coming off a whirlwind this Valentine's Day after having your ruling planet Mars raging through your sign for the past month and a half — wild ride, huh? But you've also been putting tons of energy into everything you're passionate about — love and romance included. "During this transit, you may start to finally get the recognition and rewards for all your hard work and efforts," shares Walker. Prepare to see positive results come V-Day. Mars in Taurus is teaching you that sometimes, slow and steady really does win the race.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Woo! Fiery Mars is in your house now, Taurus, and it's lighting you up the heck up when it comes to your confidence level on Valentine's Day. "Mars entering your sign will give you a sudden boost in confidence that will help you acquire more business opportunities, which also means more money!" explains Walker to Bustle. Expect a lil' influx in cash that you can use to indulge, cause your Valentine's Day is looking like a hot one. Luxurious splurge on a Valentine's Day date, anyone?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mars' placement is actually making for a pretty chill and laid back Valentine's Day for you, Gem —and you actually might find yourself getting pretty introspective. "This will be a time of rest, relaxation, and reflection," shares Walker. "You may find yourself wanting to do things alone — solitude will be your new best friend!" You do you, and don't pressure yourself to be social if you're not feelin' it. TBH, you can have as much fun being your own Valentine.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Despite your tendency to retreat into your trusty protective shell, Mars in Taurus is going to make you feel like reaching out for connection come Valentine's Day. "Now’s a good time to network and collaborate with others in order to help you achieve your goals and dreams," explains Walker to Bustle. If you're not already linked up, now's the time to meet someone. Cause it's more than just love that's on the horizon — it's also a great time to dream big, meet new people, and make some magic happen.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Leos loooove their luxuries, so come Valentine's Day, you'll be fully ready to indulge — and you have full permission to do so. "You will find yourself getting new opportunities related to your career/status as this will be a highly favorable time for you, Leo," shares Walker with Bustle. You're on fire at work, feeling hella confident with money, and TBH, you'll be the center of attention — exactly how you like it. Let all that confidence shine through to your love life, too, and you'll have a fire Valentine's Day.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Mars in fellow earth sign Taurus has got you feeling a little more intellectual than sexual this Valentine's Day — or, hey, maybe that's just what floats your boat right now! Either way, you'll be craving some mind-expanding experiences with your S.O. "You may be more inclined to learn a new skill, book a few trips, or pursue that degree/certification you’ve been thinking about for the past few months," explains Walker. Choose a Valentine's Day date activity that gets you revved up romantically and mentally stimulated.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Valentine's Day is always something for a die-hard romantic like you, Libra — but be careful about overindulging this year, as Mars is forcing you to be a little more conscious about your money situation. "Your mind will be on money now — try to create a plan in which you can build your finances," advises Stardust. "Create a budget, so you don’t spend fast." Budget out for your V-Day festivities and stick to the plan to ensure you don't crash and burn post-celebration! And TBH, no one's mad at a cute, wallet-friendly night in with Netflix and candy.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Mars is making you feel some tension with your loved one come Valentine's Day, so keep your stinger at bay, OK? "Listen to others before you act. Try to react after you have heard all the facts before arguing with those you hold dear," advises Stardust. "Also, let others come to you first. Don’t do all the work in relationships! Let them do 65%!" You pour yourself into those you love without abandon, it's true — but during this transit, sit back and let your S.O. show you their devotion instead.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You've been a busy, buzzing lil' bee, Sag, but don't wear yourself out to the point that you can't take advantage of your prosperous Valentine's Day vibes! "Your work horse tendencies may leave you exhausted — try to balance out your energies over the next few weeks, so you don’t over exert yourself," warns Stardust. Mars is amping up your desire to get sh*t done, but pace yourself to ensure you're able to slow down and enjoy some sweet romance come V-Day.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You'll find it easy to leave any overthinking at the door this Valentine's Day, Cap. With Mars in a fellow earth sign (and Venus lighting fireworks in your sign), you'll be thirsty for some wild n' fun new V-Day experiences. "You’re on the prowl for some good old fashioned fun now," explains Stardust. "Use your energies to seek out jovial activities full of excitement." This is not the year to play it safe — get out there and have a blast, cause you're feelin' ready for a good time.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're seeking comfort, security, and safety on a physical level this Valentine's Day, Aqua. "Your focus will be spent on building your home and creating comforts during Mars’s stint in Taurus," shares Stardust. Get your space looking cuted up (and comfort-centric, thanks to Taurus' luxury-lovin' influence) and invite over your V-Day date for a sweet and cuddly night in where you can enjoy the feel-good vibes of your space and maybe even have some conversations about the future.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

This Valentine's Day, prepare to speak your truth and say what's on your mind when it comes to love. "You’re a great debater now, even if you are passive in asserting yourself," explains Stardust. "[Y]ou are interested in stating your case based on facts and truths." If something is currently on the brain (or in the heart), Mars in Taurus is going to push you to say it, defend it, and resolve it. Holding in your true feelings is never a healthy move — and with as many feelings as you've got, Pisces, release is going to feel good.