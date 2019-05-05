Game of Thrones may be halfway through its eighth and final season, but there's still plenty of time for beloved characters to meet their demise. And while he's tethered between being hero and a villain since the show's inception, it's hard not to hope the former Kingslayer will somehow manage to survive whatever the rest of this season has in store. But how high are his chances on that front? Will Jaime die in Game of Thrones Season 8 or could he possibly make it out of this thing alive? Now that the Battle of Winterfell is over, his fate seems more uncertain than ever before.

Jaime Lannister has always been an intriguing Game of Thrones character ,mainly because it's difficult to know whether you should love him or hate him. On the one hand, he did push Bran out of a window in the hope that the fall would kill him. But then, at the same time, he's performed some truly selfless acts in the past — like helping Tyrion escape his own execution or preventing Brienne from being raped during their time under Bolton captivity. Perhaps the good will never fully outweigh the bad, and yet we find ourselves rooting for him despite his past actions. It makes you wonder that the only way he'll fully be able to redeem himself is by sacrificing his own life to save the world from the Mad Queen.

Many fans may have thought that if Jaime was going to die, it would've been while trying to save Brienne's life. The two of them fought side-by-side during the entire Winterfell battle, using the two swords that were forged from Ned Stark's sword, Ice. (It's kind of poetic, if you think about it, that Ned's sword was able to protect Winterfell from harm.) But despite the rather grim odds, both Jaime and Brienne managed to survive the night, but that doesn't mean they're out of the woods just yet.

The Night King may be gone, but there's still Cersei to content with and she has absolutely no interest in relinquishing the Iron Throne to Daenerys. If Jaime remains aligned with the North, he'll be forced to face-off against his sister — the woman he once loved more than anything else in the world. In fact, he once told her: "I will kill the whole bloody lot of them until you and I are the only two people left in this world." All he wanted was for the two of them to be together, regardless of what happened to the rest of the world. But Jaime is no longer that man anymore. He left Cersei in order to fulfill his promise to fight for the living. That shows that despite how much he loves Cersei, his priorities are different now. It could also signify that he must be the one to take Cersei down for good.

Cersei wouldn't be easy to get close to, especially now that the battle lines have been drawn. But if anyone has the slightest chance, it would be Jaime — her one and only weakness. However, doing so wouldn't be easy and could potentially involve sacrificing his own life in order to see it through. There's no telling who will be the one to go after Cersei. Some believe Arya will do it since she's on a roll when it comes to killing Big Bads. But honestly, it'd be much more interesting to see Jaime do it, making his redemption arc come full circle. It used to be just him and Cersei against the world, so it'd be fitting if the two of them had to die in order to save the world.

Sure, Cersei has also ordered Bronn to kill both of her brothers, so it's possible Jaime could end up meeting his maker that way as well. But personally, it'd be a lot more compelling to see him die doing the one thing we never thought he'd be capable of doing: killing his sister. He always said he wanted to die in the arms of the woman he loved. Perhaps he'll get that wish, after all.