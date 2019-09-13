If the latest installment of Jon Favreau and Roy Choi's Netflix cooking show is is anywhere near as succcessful as the first, The Chef Show will return for Season 3. Roughly three months after the release of its inaugural eight episodes, on September 13, Netflix releases The Chef Show Season 2. And even though it floats among many other popular foodie originals for the streamer, it remains a fan favorite.

Inspired by Favreau's 2014 film Chef, the show visits the roots of cooking entertainment with a half-instructional cooking, half-talk show format accompanied by a celebrity guest twist. As a seasoned film director (his work includes The Jungle Book, Elf, and much of the Marvel Cinematic Universe), Favreau has his fair share of celeb connections, and the first season definitely took advantage of them.

So far he and renowned chef Choi have cooked pepper pots and sandwiches with Gwyneth Paltrow and Bill Burr, and tossed pizza with Robert Rodriguez. They also shared special Atlanta cuisine with some Marvel heroes: Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, and Kevin Feige. With all of the gatherings came intriguing conversations and storytelling, which is to be expected from them, especially when they're sharing a spread of incredible grub.

At roughly 30 minutes per episode, the first season was a breeze to finish in one or two sittings, which could be why a second is out so soon. In the new season's trailer, a sweaty Seth Rogen (with whom Favreau just worked on Lion King) learns about pork sauce. "Is there pork in there, or is it sauce for pork?" he asks. The trio laugh their way through a semi-complicated recipe and it leaves you hungry in every sense of the word: for more candid conversation and for real, delicious homemade food.

According to Entertainment Weekly, other guests featured on Volume 2 will include Daniele Uditi of Pizzana, chef Wes Avila of Guerilla Tacos, Andrew Rea of the YouTube channel Binging with Babish, and chef David Chang, the face of Netflix's Ugly Delicious.

The co-hosts were also filmed cooking at George Lucas' Skywalker Ranch, per EW, a hookup awarded by Favreau's creation of the upcoming Disney+ series, The Mandalorian. “Seth and Skywalker! Volume 2 is off to a great start,” Choi told the publication. “Loved filming these episodes and can’t wait for you all to see them.”

There is no news yet on a renewal of Volume 3, however, now that a quick timeline was established between the first two installments, another one could technically drop before the end of the year. That may or may not actually happen, but at this point, it's the expectation Netflix is beginning to create.

There are many unlucky things to watch out for on a Friday the 13th, but this new release isn't one of them. So, before you accidentally walk under a ladder or spot a black cat or accidentally open your umbrella inside, do yourself a favor. Grab a seat on your couch and learn something new from this duo instead.