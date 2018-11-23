Can you believe it's been almost six months since Love Island graced our screens? Well, the dating reality show is back for a wintry reunion and I imagine things are about to get very very awkward. ITV has just confirmed that a Love Island Christmas special will air later this year and will feature almost all of the 2018 contestants.

Presenter Caroline Flack will be back to grill each and every one of the former islanders about their relationships (or lack thereof) since leaving the villa. And yes, the one and only Iain Stirling will be providing the hilarious narration.

According to ITV, the one-off episode is set to "pick up where the couples left off. Six months on, whose love has lasted the distance, who has scores to settle, and who is feeling single and ready to mingle once again? Escaping to a festive retreat, the Islanders will lift the lid on the dramatic break ups and tabloid headlines that have played out since departing the villa."

Nineteen ex-islanders have so far been confirmed. Winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer will be discussing how they have coped with moving in together and may even talk about their various business ventures which include clothing lines and even a range of stationary items.

Of course, everything has been going pretty well for the winning couple. It's a similar story for some of the other dating successes of the 2018 series. Wes Nelson and Megan Barton-Hanson are still going strong, as are Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel. Unfortunately, Josh won't be appearing in Love Island: The Christmas Reunion as he has been working over in the United States.

However, a few of the reunions will be a little tough to watch. In September, Laura Anderson and Paul Knops split. Laura told OK! that the break-up was all down to Paul's travelling. "When we came out of the villa, there was a lot of work-related things we did together and then Paul went away for three weeks," she told the magazine. "I was hoping that when he came back we’d spend more time together and build a proper relationship out of the villa. It didn’t happen."

Ellie Brown and Charlie Brake are also no longer together, having split in September. After posting a video of herself kissing Joey Essex earlier this month, dating rumours between the Love Island star and former TOWIE cast member sparked. Perhaps all will be revealed on the Christmas special.

The most awkward conversation will definitely be between Sam Bird and Georgia Steel who announced they had split in October. Sam accused the 20-year-old of cheating; an accusation she has since denied.

All of the aforementioned exes will be taking part in the special episode along with the following islanders: Samira Mighty, Alex George, Eyal Booker, Adam Collard, Zara McDermott, Alexandra Crane, Kendall Rae-Knight, and Hayley Hughes. But bad news for fans or Rosie Williams, Jack Fowler, and Laura Crane, as all three are missing from the line-up, along with Niall Aslam and Frankie Foster.

According to The Sun, the cast aren't being paid much to appear in the festive episode. The paper reports that many aren't happy with being offered £10 an hour. "They have been in uproar over being paid so little for two days’ work. It almost isn’t worth hours of awkward conversation with your ex," a source told the paper. "A few have even discussed dropping out to avoid any unnecessary aggravation." I've reached out to ITV for comment on the contestants' fees and will update you as soon as I hear back,

Until then, stay tuned for more drama.

Love Island: The Christmas Reunion will air later this year.