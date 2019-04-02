We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for April 2, 2019.

Happy Tuesday! Mercury retrograde's post-shadow period is raging on, and today, good ol' Mercury is meeting Neptune (our resident planet of ~*dreamz n' illusionz*~) in a conjunction, which is making us all feel like we're in a bit of a daze. Mercury is in dreamy Pisces, and with Neptune's fantasy-like influence thrown in the mix, expect to feel a veil of confusion and obscurity hanging over your thoughts. An extra cup of coffee is justified on a day like this, although I must warn you, I'm not sure caffeine alone can fully override this conjunction. We can try though, right?

Astrologer Lisa Stardust chatted with Bustle to further expand on today's Mercury/Neptune drama. "Mercury and Neptune link up for the third and final time this season, taking us back to Feb. 19 (during the pre retrograde phase) and Mar. 24 (the retrograde period)," she explains. "Our emotions and reason abilities will be sensitized. Watch out for truths and lies to be revealed, as we swim through the grogginess of the day." So, what was up with you on Feb. 19 and Mar. 24? Do some true-life sleuthing in your calendar, social media accounts, and text message archives to see what was potentially on the brain. Whatever was happening then is likely to see a realization or conclusion of sorts. Open your mind to it.

Meanwhile, romance n' luxury planet Venus is also making her way through sensitive Pisces territory, and today, she's in a bit of a mood. Call on your higher self and don't give into petty, possessiveness-driven impulses (especially in regards to your finances or love life) — tempting as it may be. "Goddess of love and money, Venus, is feeling a tad jealous and frustrated today," shares Stardust. "Try to stand in power and avoid passive aggressive behaviors today." Summon that inner Rihanna — you know she's in there somewhere.

Read on to find out what the stars have lined up for your sign today, and don't forget to check out your April 2019 horoscope for a full monthly overview.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Today has potential to be a get-sh*t-done, highly productive day — so long as you can put on the metaphorical (and maybe also literal) noise-cancelling headphones and focus your energy inward. "Spend today focusing on your goals," advises Stardust. "Make sure you block out the haters and give your energy to yourself only. This will ensure a magical and positive day, rather than allowing chaos to ensue."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Venus is super sensi today, so it's unlikely you'll feel like your crew is being the support system you need today when it comes to your current romantic endeavors. "Your friends will critique your new romance out of jealousy," warns Stardust. "You can avoid the drama by only sharing minimal details. Don’t take their words to heart." They're likely acting out of pettiness, so don't get too up in your head about it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Vibes are a little off when it come to your workday, but don't dwell on it — it's really not your fault. "It’s a weird day at work for you, Gemini! However, the wackiness is mostly due to disorganization at the office," shares Stardust. "Get your work flow on and focus on you — not your colleagues." Blame the messy energy on this Mercury/Neptune conjunction. No one's thinking as clearly as they should be, so just do you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

All the Pisces energy from Mercury and Venus (plus Neptune's illusive influence) makes for a hazy day for you — but it's a cute time to get spiritual, you sensi water baby, you. "Get your yoga on after work to decompress from the day," advises Stardust. "Open your mind up and expand your horizons through meditation." Treat yourself and bask in the glow of that mind/body/spirit self-care. It'll do you wonders today.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Sometimes it's easier to see things from an outside perspective, and your vision is sharp today— but honestly, the advice you want to share isn't likely to be taken to heart, so don't waste your breath. "Keeping boundaries with your friends will be hard, especially since you know what’s best," explains Stardust. "Stay in your lane instead of asserting yourself into the lives of your peers." Keep those valuable tidbits in your back pocket — your friends will appreciate it later.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Today's vibe feels hella romantic, Virgo. Bask in the honeymoon glow! "Love is exciting and new — especially today as your love goggles are extra thick," shares Stardust. "The only caveat is to keep your emotions in check and understand your inner sentiments." Venus in Pisces is making us all a little loopy and prone to fantasies in love, so keep that in mind — but don't let it stop you from enjoying the warm, fuzzy feels you have today.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your to-do list isn't getting any shorter, that's for sure, and your plate is super full today — but you're going to need to prioritize self-care, baby. "Your daily vibe may fall short of your expectations, don’t overdo it or overcommit," warns Stardust. "Take a nap and have a low key day instead of pushing yourself to the max." Get yourself organized, triage your projects, and decide what you can save for later for the sake of your sanity.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Today is sexy, Scorpio! Get your flirt on or take a chance on whoever might be the current apple of your eye. "Romance is in the air, giving you whimsical ideas and daydreams until midnight," shares Stardust. "Enjoy falling in the rapture! Just make sure you keep yourself a little grounded before diving 100% in." Tie one foot to the ground so you don't float away, but enjoy the anti-gravity feels regardless.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

An existential funk is on the menu for you today, and you're probably not going to come to any epic conclusions under the confusing astrological aspects we're dealing with. "Connecting to a spiritual belief may add confusion to your core sentiments," warns Stardust. "Rather than fuss over this, try mindful meditation to help you align to your center." Keep it chill and try to ride today's wave without frustration.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Mercury in dreamy Pisces is lighting up your communication today, so use your words to express your cutest, dreamiest thoughts and feelings. "Your heart is a flutter with romantic words and poetic verses," shares Stardust. "It’s a great day to send a charming text to your beau to keep the spark alive." Don't sleep on the sweet, romantic vibe you're feeling today! A little effort can go a long way, and you've got the energy today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Financial drama has been super annoying, I know, and today it's sort of wrecking your vibe. "Money problems will make your head spin today," explains Stardust. "However, you have all week to straighten out your financial situation and even implement a new savings plan." Don't get too caught up in the stress, sh*tty as it may be. Your mind will feel so much more clear over the coming days, and you'll be able to set new goals.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's super easy for you to feel overly-influenced by other people's opinions today, so keep that in mind when you're dealing with silly dramas and try your hardest to not take things to heart. "Issues with friends may cause you to second guess your confidence," says Stardust. "Don’t let your crew bring you down, stand in your power — only you know what’s best for you!" Trust your bad self, girl! You got this today.