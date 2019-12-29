Though rom-coms might have us believing that New Year's Eve romances are thrilling, down-to-the-wire displays of cinematic affection, the reality is that New Year's Eve romances don't stray too far from the norm. If your love interest hasn't showed evidence of defying time and space to kiss you before midnight on any given Tuesday, they likely won't develop the power to do it on Tuesday, December 31. That said, our love lives can be heavily influenced by the cosmos, so you'll want to know what your New Year's Eve 2019 love horoscope is so that you can prepare yourself and manage your expectations. To find out how each sign will be astrologically affected by planetary alignment on NYE, Bustle talked to astrologer Kyle Thomas.

While some signs will be feeling spontaneous, romantically charged and adventurous, other signs will be heavily influenced by planetary positioning to hang out at home and keep things mellow and predictable, Thomas says. For some signs, NYE romance is synonymous with a glamorous public display of midnight affection, while for other signs, a quiet toast at home with a loved one is just about as romantically fulfilling as it gets. All of that is to say that while the cosmos will influence our hearts in different ways, no one horoscope is better than the rest, each NYE lovecast has its own virtues. Here's how every sign's love life will be affected on New Year's Eve 2019:

Aries (Mar. 21 – Apr. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

While other signs might be more interested in going to an exciting party or hosting their own festive event, Aries is in the mood for some quiet romance. "With the moon lighting up your sector of privacy, you will find that if you spend time with just your one-and-only, it will be quite a special night," Thomas tells Bustle, so don't fight the urge to stay in, just lean into it and make it special in your own way. There isn't one way to enjoy NYE and you're going to have the most fun at home.

Taurus (Apr. 20 – May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

"With Uranus in your zodiac sign kissing Mercury across the sky, you can expect exhilarating news around this time," Thomas says, hinting that your romantic desires will be met. Someone you were about to give up on will show up for you in a meaningful way or someone that you don't think about romantically will express their feelings to you, changing the way you feel about them, too. Aka, you might find yourself having a "OMG I love Josh" moment.

Gemini (May 21 – Jun. 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

According to Thomas, Gems are about to be the life of the NYE party. If you're looking for something casual, it will find you, and that's because of your alignment with your ruler Mercury is gifting you the extreme power of connection. Expect to leave the party with tons of new contacts.

Cancer (Jun. 21 – Jul. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

"With the moon in a fellow water sign on NYE, you’ll feel confident and magnetic. Also, with Mercury in your solar marriage and partnership zone high-fiving Uranus, planet of surprise, in your solar social sector, you’re likely to be spending time with your one-and-only surrounded by many friends," Thomas says. If single, Thomas predicts that you won't be for long, if a relationship is what you're after. Your magnetism is undeniable at this point, so be aware of what you're looking for so you know to tell if you've found it.

Leo (Jul. 23 – Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

"The mighty moon is in your sector of intimacy and sexuality on NYE this year, which means you’ll be feeling especially sensual and vulnerable," Thomas says, encouraging Leos to keep their hearts open and to explore where this vulnerability takes their relationships. Thomas goes on to say that if you feel that you can trust the person you're with, you're going to massively enjoy the outcome of putting your heart in their hands — on NYE it won't feel scary, it will feel exhilarating.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sep. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Virgo is the sign most likely to have a fairytale NYE. "It’s as if the stars wanted to smile on you most of all," Thomas says, going on to say that "the moon will be swimming through your sector of marriage and partnership, while Mercury, planet of the mind, is shaking it up in your romance zone. With Mercury receiving a handshake from Uranus, you are likely to see exciting vibrations electrify your night." So, if you're in a relationship, you've got a very romantic night ahead of you that could bring your relationship to the next level, whatever that might be for you two.

Libra (Sep. 23 – Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

According to Thomas, "Jupiter, planet of miracles, is currently taking up residence in your domestic and home sector, meaning that you should plan a lively event at your place and invite many friends." Just because the party is at home doesn't mean it has to be low key. If you're feeling up for something ~extra~ lean it to it. Have a theme party, try something new in bed with your partner, invite over new friends and be open to "miracles" in whatever form they might take!

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

"The stars are aligned for single and committed Scorpio, so do not just sit back and chill on the couch! The moon is in your romance zone, giving you opportunities for passion, adventure, and expression," Thomas says of Scorpio's spicy NYE energy. So say "yes" to invitations that excite you and be open to new or surprising romantic opportunities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Thomas says that Sags are going to be drawn to their homes during this time, thanks to the moon hanging in their domestic sphere. If you're in relationship, this is a great excuse to host an intimate night with bae at home. Don't fight the urge to stay in, as you're not going to be your best self if you're not game.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

"You’re promised an extremely fun and passionate NYE because Uranus, planet of freedom and surprise, is in your true love zone," Thomas says. This could either mean that you find yourself in the right headspace to attract people who might surprise you with their affection, or it could mean that you surprise yourself with the urge to connect with someone that you might not have thought about romantically before. Either way, it sounds like NYE is going to be a fun night for you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

"Uranus resides within your home and domestic sector during NYE, showing that you can have a great deal of fun right in your space!" Thomas says. So instead of going out, invite interesting people over and play games, enjoy festive foods and drinks and thrive in your space. "This can help your love grow or even bring you closer with a friend or acquaintance you’ve had your eye on for a while," Thomas predicts, so if the person you're interested in doesn't have NYE plans, step up and offer to host ASAP!

Pisces (Feb. 19 – Mar. 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

According to Thomas, because the moon is in your sign on NYE, you will feel deeply in touch with yourself. "Expect to feel radiant, sweet, emotional, and magnetic everywhere you go. This is a wonderful time to be in touch with your softer side and open your heart more deeply whether single or attached," Thomas says. Because you'll be showing your most honest colors during this time, you're likely to attract someone who sees you for who you really, so get ready for a big and powerful connection.

Whether the cosmos predict something big or basic for you in the relationship department on NYE, remember that it's only one night and not to put too much pressure on yourself to have a fairy tale experience.