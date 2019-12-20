As we say adieu to 2019, it's important to remember we're not just going into a new year, but into a new decade. We've survived the 2010s and now it's time to take on the 2020s with a bang — literally. In other words, it's time to check out our sex life horoscope for 2020 because, astrologically, there's a lot going on this upcoming year.

"2020 will be a threshold year," Cindy Mckean, an astrologer and psychic, tells Bustle. "There are transition areas to cross and challenges ahead, but the rewards are great after you pass them."

Because we have so much coming our way, preparation is key. If your love life is going to be affected in 2020, then it's only natural that your sex life will be affected as well. In fact, no corner of our lives will go without somehow being influenced by the movement of the planets in the next 12 months. And while there's no guarantee that all of it will be exactly how we want it to be, because life just doesn't work that way, there is the promise that the effects will be felt — no matter what your relationship status might be.

Here's what you can expect in your sex life in 2020 based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Although the very beginning of the year might feel like a bit of the same old, same old, it's not going to stay that way. According to Mckean, this feeling of "stale" will pass by the time mid-January rolls around and February is in sight. "Your best times sexually this year will be during Aries season (end of March through the first three weeks of April) and again starting in August," Mckean says. "The autumn will bring a lot of flirting that will lead to sexual encounters." Keep in mind that "best times sexually," doesn't have to mean sex with someone else. A hot and heavy masturbation session with yourself is sex too.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle If Taurus, the bull, is known for anything, it's stamina and that's really going to shine in 2020. "Your ability to sustain long periods of foreplay are going to pay you back in multitudes this year," Mckean says. As always steady and determined will continue to ring true for Taurus in all areas of their life. But as 2020 really gets going, those two personality traits will be most prominent in your sex life. And remember: foreplay is key to great sex.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Gemini, your confidence is no joke and it always manages to spill over into your sex life — whether it's casual sex or sex with a long-term partner. So, naturally, you can expect the same in 2020, but it's in spring and early summer where things really get going. "Your high time sexually this year will begin in May," Mckean says. "There will be couples that break up around you and this will bring you perspective on your own status." Not only will you have perspective in your pocket, but according to Mckean June and July will bring on "a lot of opportunities to have sex with those that are 'over' a break up and ready to move on with casual and fun sex." While this isn't to suggest that after July 31, all that sex comes to an end, it does mean that May through July are the months you really want to take advantage of what the planets have in store for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Cancer, you delicate, sensitive flower, you! You can expect a bit of confusion ahead, but let's be honest, that's not exactly new for you. "You may feel confused this summer as your partner and you become moodier," Mckean says. "But by August you'll be in a much better place." Although that's what you can expect on the relationship front, the sex front isn't exactly going to blow your mind. "Your sex life won't be wild this year but you will have new experiences with your partner and insights through sex," Mckean says. But, Cancer, you're more into emotions than sex anyway. You already know that about yourself.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Leo, January and February, and even into early March is all about laying low and enjoying your down time, because with the first bloom of the crocuses things are going to change fast. "Leos tend to thrive as the spring emerges and they are in full glory in the summer," Mckean says. "This summer you'll feel even more glorious than usual as the drama around you is something that you can handle like a pro." Even if you're a Leo who doesn't care for drama (yeah right; like those exist), as Mckean explains, all of this will feed your confidence even more than usual. "You'll be ferociously sexual and passionate," Mckean says. But as winter approaches, things will even out a bit and get back on track to something less dramatic and animalistic.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Virgo, as the virgin sign of the zodiac, when it comes to sex, you tend to have a handle on things and control your sex life in a way that other signs do not. But, while that may be the case, 2020 has some other things in mind for you. "What will make 2020 different for you is that you'll hit a rough patch at the beginning of the year that resets your expectations," Mckean says. "With that, you'll have a new found appreciation for intimacy and a stable partner." So, as Mckean points out, don't look at that rough patch as being a bad thing. We sometimes need the bad to make us really appreciate all the good we have in our lives.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Although the beginning of the year may not start off as you hoped, you can only go up from there — so just continue to keep that mind, Libra. "Despite the major transits happening in 2020, Libras will fall on their feet — and in some cases on all fours," Mckean says. "This is all dependent on the type of sexual positions you're in the mood to be in." According to Mckean, this is the perfect antidote after that rough start in January. "It's just the right medicine to bring you back to a steady balance, which in turn does wonders for your physical energy and your sexual prowess," Mckean says. Basically, Libra, your time is coming. You just need to wait it out a bit in 2020.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpio, if you thought you had a bad reputation among the other zodiac signs, it's about to get even more bad. Ready for it? Sex without feelings — that is, if you can pull it off. "So long as Scorpio approaches sex without feelings this year, this will be a rewarding year," Mckean says. "To those that are involved with a Scorpio, it's like hearing their partner has a snowball's chance in hell, but Scorpio has powerful control over their will." However, all of this is really going to play in your favor, Scorpio, as Mckean explains it's going to be a "breakthrough sexual year" for you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Tina Gong/Bustle As one of the most adventurous signs of the zodiac, this trait in Sagittarius can also be found in their sex life as well. Which, of course, makes perfect sense. "It's through adventure that you'll find very unique sexual encounters this year," Mckean says. "Through yearning for more adventure, you'll find a way out of sticky situations. You'll in turn feel even more lucky than usual, which will ooze sexual confidence from your aura." The takeaway here, Sag, is sex is majorly on the menu for you in 2020, and it's all steeped in adventure.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Tina Gong/Bustle While many of the signs will see the beginning of 2020 as less than stellar, Capricorn isn't going to have that problem. And, as someone who tends to be more on the traditional end of things, keeping it all copacetic is how you prefer it. "The feeling that seems to evade you the most — that feeling of being so relaxed, stress free, and ready to love — will be the tone for most of this year for you," Mckean says. "If you're single you'll find supreme contentment in all areas of your love life. If you're partnered, it's a chance for you to rekindle old flames." Old flames? Sex with an ex? Why the hell not? No matter how you tackle it, Mckean says you'll ride the wave all year long. So sit back and enjoy it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Tina Gong/Bustle You may be the unofficial hippy of the zodiac, Aquarius, but free love and sex aren't exactly going to be your top priorities in 2020. "You may have a tendency to procrastinate with your tasks in 2020, which will leave you with much on your mind that gets in the way of sex," Mckean says. "The remedy is easy: take care of errands, tasks, and issues immediately, and your sex life will dramatically improve." In other words, indulge in some major self-care practices if you want to keep your sex life on the up and up in 2020.