There’s a particularly poignant line in Taylor Swift’s catalog that scratches my brain every time I hear it. It’s off her Evermore track “Coney Island,” where she likens a failed relationship to “the mall before the internet,” calling it “the one place to be.”

It’s one of those lines I’ll always restart the song for. The lyric evokes such vivid memories. While some people conjure up an ex when they hear it, I picture the mall itself. Because I miss it. Like, genuinely, embarrassingly, more than I miss some people I’ve dated.

My longing for the mall becomes even stronger during the holidays. When red cup season returns and TikTok-certified gift guides hit the FYP, I’m reminded of what we lost: clipping and circling newspaper inserts for deals, lining up before dawn for the latest, hottest thing, and arguing with your cousins over who gets it if there’s only one left. In other words, Black Friday. True Black Friday — not just the predominantly digital version. Because the spectacle of the true doorbuster seems to no longer exist.

Though it was a hectic corporate holiday (and, admittedly, a nightmare for anyone working a retail shift), Black Friday was, in many ways, a rare cultural victory. There was a real in-it-together feeling. You’d strategize with your sister or cousins, mapping out your plan of action together as Thanksgiving dinner wrapped up. When the last dish had been loaded into the dishwasher, you knew your next move: more consumption. General consumerism, to be clear.

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Because you *needed* that new Jessica Simpson coat from Macy’s, and you’d gladly line up at 4 a.m. if it meant getting it for 80% off. So you and your family would down Red Bulls late Thursday night — or maybe it was coffee, whatever — just to stay awake until it was time to roll out. The drink didn't matter; what mattered was that you were going to experience the whole marathon together.

Perhaps that butterfly feeling was what made Black Friday so special, and not the deals per se. Because, TBH, as a chronic shopper, I find that most online deals today are better than they were IRL in the 2000s.

Nonetheless, you’d jump into the car, blast a burned CD of holiday hits (with Mariah Carey’s "All I Want for Christmas Is You" blaring, so not all has changed), and the magical feeling of the season wafted through the air. Or maybe it was just the relief of actual air, because you all were wearing thick, itchy Thanksgiving sweaters, smooshed into your sister’s Honda Civic, and it was feeling irrationally hot. You’d come to find, of course, that the mall would be no different, temperature-wise.

I never thought I’d see a fight break out over toys in the middle of a suburban food court, yet there we were.

So, maybe that wasn’t the magic either. Maybe it was the chatting with strangers in line outside of Walmart or Best Buy, trying to figure out whether they were hunting for the same thing — quietly sizing them up to see if they were, in fact, the enemy. Because as soon as those doors opened, they were, especially if they had their eye on a wool coat, too.

The chaos that ensued felt like a designer sample sale straight out of Confessions of a Shopaholic, or like the shopping scenes from Jingle All the Way. I never thought I’d see a fight break out over toys in the middle of a suburban food court, yet there we were.

Tom Pennington

It was dazzling and overwhelming all at once: a visual overload, with the suffocatingly sweet cloud of Victoria’s Secret’s rich, floral gourmand “Love Spell” wafting through the crowds. The night was equal parts exhilarating and anxiety-inducing, with arms loaded down with bags, mental math happening in real time, and the inevitable, “Wait — you’re working tonight?! HOW!?” blurted out before your best friend was ushered away into the madness.

That physical madness is a stark contrast to how we compete for things now. The last time I realized we really were still a monoculture was when I tried to get Slayyyter tickets this year. I’d forgotten we all basically like the same stuff. Waiting in a virtual queue, Ticketmaster-style, made me realize what we’re missing: the communal ritual of it all, as opposed to the social isolation of doing everything alone.

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Every time I’m face-to-screen — scrolling through throwback holiday TikToks in a quiet room — I understand why those videos feel so nostalgic; they actually give me a pit in my stomach.

Our local mall is still open, technically, though I’m not sure anyone has actually been inside since 2016. These days, we shop online. We click, our orders show up at the door, and we call it a night. I go to bed at 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving, scrolling through deals with eye patches on and moisturizer slathered across my face, all from the warmth of my own bed.

And while I love romanticizing the past (typical!), the reality is that my nervous system probably needs this peace. We haven’t actually lost the best perks of Black Friday. You can get an engraved piece or custom monogrammed makeup pouch at an even steeper discount now — and without the physical toll. There’s no pressure from a doorbuster, no stranger trying to steal that thing you didn’t really need, and no glowing sign screaming at you to buy something right this second.

I’ll always miss the chaos of “the one place to be.” Still, after years of fighting through food courts, finally getting to pause feels like its own kind of holiday magic — and honestly, I’m pretty thankful for that.