Celebrity Style
4 2021 Red Carpet Trends To Watch, According To Brad Goreski
The celebrity stylist shares his predictions.
Like the rest of us, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski is eagerly awaiting the end of quarantine — and, as one might expect from someone whose life revolves around fashion, is making sartorial preparations in anticipation of those first blissful social gatherings. “I’ve been refreshing my own closet heading into a new year,” says the stylist, who counts the likes of Kaley Cuoco, Sarah Hyland, Demi Moore, and Rashida Jones among his impressive client list.
And after a year when loungewear ruled above all else, he envisions stars will also be ready to ditch the sweatpants — comfy as they are — in favor of experimenting with a mixture of textures and embellishments on the red carpet.
“I would love to see bright colors, glitz and glamour, beading, jewels,” he says. “Couture just showed in Paris and Milan. The collections have been so beautiful and inspiring, so I hope we see some of these beautiful pieces from the runway.”
As for the style stars he’s keeping a close eye on? “I’m always excited to see Zendaya,” he says. “Her approach to the Emmys was so amazing. She wore one outfit to get the award and another for at home. The looks were beautiful, and she’s always on best dressed lists.”
As for his own purchases, Goreski loves using technology to stay on top of sales and unexpected finds as he reworks his personal wardrobe.
"I recently purchased a gorgeous new lavender suit," he says. "Love a great deal on a new outfit."
Ahead, Goreski walks Bustle through the trends he thinks could dominate the red carpet for the upcoming awards season and beyond.