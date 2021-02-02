Like the rest of us, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski is eagerly awaiting the end of quarantine — and, as one might expect from someone whose life revolves around fashion, is making sartorial preparations in anticipation of those first blissful social gatherings. “I’ve been refreshing my own closet heading into a new year,” says the stylist, who counts the likes of Kaley Cuoco, Sarah Hyland, Demi Moore, and Rashida Jones among his impressive client list.

And after a year when loungewear ruled above all else, he envisions stars will also be ready to ditch the sweatpants — comfy as they are — in favor of experimenting with a mixture of textures and embellishments on the red carpet.

“I would love to see bright colors, glitz and glamour, beading, jewels,” he says. “Couture just showed in Paris and Milan. The collections have been so beautiful and inspiring, so I hope we see some of these beautiful pieces from the runway.”

As for the style stars he’s keeping a close eye on? “I’m always excited to see Zendaya,” he says. “Her approach to the Emmys was so amazing. She wore one outfit to get the award and another for at home. The looks were beautiful, and she’s always on best dressed lists.”

As for his own purchases, Goreski loves using technology — like Capital One Shopping, a free browser extension that scours the internet for exclusive discounts — to stay on top of sales and unexpected finds as he reworks his personal wardrobe. The tool will come in handy as fashion lovers search for loungewear during quarantine — and, as Goreski has done, a red-carpet-worthy look for when stay-at-home orders lift.

“I recently purchased a gorgeous new lavender suit and when I was checking out, Capital One Shopping automatically searched for and applied the best coupon code,” he says. “Love a great deal on a new outfit.”

Ahead, Goreski walks Bustle through the trends he thinks could dominate the red carpet for the upcoming awards season and beyond.

1 A Return To Dressing Up BET Awards 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “As people emerge from quarantine, I think we’re going to see a lot of these red carpet trends inspire everyday looks. Coming off a year of loungewear, I hope to see a return to dressing up with people leaning into vibrant trends like patchworks, florals, bold shoulders, and bright colors.”

2 A Resurgence Of Bright & Bold Flourishes Rich Fury/CMT2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “There are so many gorgeous pieces I’ve seen on the runway recently featuring bright colors, beading, jewels. The collections are very bright and have an optimism to them that makes the idea of dressing up more fun.”

3 An Emphasis On Personal Style Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “What I’ve found most interesting from recent awards is that celebrities are gauging their own willingness to dive into the event. We’ve seen people wearing couture gowns and chic lounge sets, showing a range of ways attendees are leaning into their personal style for the occasion.”