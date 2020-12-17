Kaley Cuoco Already Has Plans For The Flight Attendant Season 2

The Flight Attendant may become the latest limited series to be expanded into a second season. Deadline reported that Kaley Cuoco, the star and executive producer of the HBO Max series, said during a virtual press tour that there are already "plans for another season" of The Flight Attendant. Co-showrunner Steve Yockey added that some storylines were built into the script that could be expanded further should the series continue. "We have a great producing team, we are a wonderful group of storytellers. I think we have everything in place should the show move forward after this initial mystery," he said.

Season 1 of The Flight Attendant was based on the book of the same name by Chris Bohjalian, and the initial run of episodes will reach the conclusion of the novel's events. A Season 2 would need to explore beyond the source material, though the book, which was published in 2018, also sets up the premise for future stories.

At the end of The Flight Attendant book, (spoilers ahead for the novel!) Cassie gets a CIA job and goes undercover as a flight attendant when an informant is needed on board. If the same events happen in the series, Cuoco's Cassie could dive into any number of fascinating cases in Season 2 thanks to her new gig. As for when more episodes could hit HBO Max, Season 1 premiered in November after production wrapped this fall. Part of the premiere delay was due to the coronavirus pandemic temporarily shutting down production, so it's possible a second season could air sooner than November 2021 now that filming on TV shows is back up and running.

Barbara Nitke/HBO Max

If the show isn't renewed for further episodes, fans will at least still get resolution from The Flight Attendant's season finale. Star Zosia Mamet told TV Line that while she would "be stoked to make more of this show," she does think viewers will be satisfied with how Season 1 ends. Michelle Gomez, who plays Miranda, echoed that sentiment in an interview with Collider, saying, "There’s good resolution for the end of this season." At the same time, both actors mentioned that there will be just enough loose ends to keep fans hoping for a Season 2. "We don't wrap it all up in a bow for you," Mamet said.