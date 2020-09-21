These 2020 Emmys Looks Were So Good, You'll Forget There Was No Red Carpet

The 2020 Emmy Awards red carpet looks a little different than it has in years past. Amid a global pandemic, the event is being live-streamed to audiences across the globe, zooming in on celebrities who, according to the dress code, were instructed to “come as you are, but make an effort!”

The looks run the gamut from at-home loungewear to red-carpet-worthy dresses because, let’s be honest, who doesn't a good excuse to pull out all the stops when it comes to their look?

From Jennifer Aniston to Zendaya, Issa Rae to Kerry Washington, some of the most stylish celebs out there have been nominated for Emmys awards this evening, and it’s a sure bet that you’re about to see some looks, even on Zoom, that will make you swoon.

Over the past six months, we have seen little more than the bikinis and workout wears that have taken quarantine by storm but, tonight is the night that that all changes…even if it goes right back to the new normal in the morning.

Ahead, find the best dressed of 2020 Emmys night, with live updates coming to you as the show continues. And you can watch it all unfold for yourself, live on ABC.

Zendaya Zendaya looked like a true gem in an ankle-length dress from Christopher John Rogers, sparkly heels from Christian Louboutin, and jaw-dropping jewels from Bulgari.

Regina King ABC/Courtesy of Schiaparelli Regina honored Breonna Taylor who was killed by police in March 2020, wearing a t-shirt with the police brutality victim's visage and the phrase "Say Her Name." The actress finished her look with a tailored pink suit from Schiaparelli Couture.

Jameela Jamil She lived up to the awards show's relaxed dress code, choosing full-blown Markarian loungewear worn in her home.

Yvonne Orji The Insecure star made a bold statement with a one-shouldered gown from Azzi & Osta, complete with a largely sculptural ruffled silhouette.

Billy Porter Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Billy Porter repeated his metallic Christian Siriano suit from the designer's NYFW show, accessorizing with a hat that recalled his viral Grammys accessory — and a matching face mask.

Reese Witherspoon She may be celebrating at home, but Reese is looking ever the Emmy attendee wearing a little black dress from Louis Vuitton.