Celebrity Style
These 2020 Emmys Looks Were So Good, You'll Forget There Was No Red Carpet
They pulled out all the stops.
The 2020 Emmy Awards red carpet looks a little different than it has in years past. Amid a global pandemic, the event is being live-streamed to audiences across the globe, zooming in on celebrities who, according to the dress code, were instructed to “come as you are, but make an effort!”
The looks run the gamut from at-home loungewear to red-carpet-worthy dresses because, let’s be honest, who doesn't a good excuse to pull out all the stops when it comes to their look?
From Jennifer Aniston to Zendaya, Issa Rae to Kerry Washington, some of the most stylish celebs out there have been nominated for Emmys awards this evening, and it’s a sure bet that you’re about to see some looks, even on Zoom, that will make you swoon.
Over the past six months, we have seen little more than the bikinis and workout wears that have taken quarantine by storm but, tonight is the night that that all changes…even if it goes right back to the new normal in the morning.
Ahead, find the best dressed of 2020 Emmys night, with live updates coming to you as the show continues. And you can watch it all unfold for yourself, live on ABC.