In a world of copy-and-paste aesthetics, fast fashion, and increasingly fleeting micro trends, for many, the fashion industry has begun to feel trite. Runway show gimmicks and cookie-cutter “cores” signal a shifting focus from artistry to virality, leaving little room for experimentation. Luxury footwear designers, however, are doing their part to change this.

From the second Jacquemus’ Les Doubles hit the internet, the cutting-edge shoe set fashionista hearts aflame. Boasting a novel, stacked heel design and a dual-tone, dual-texture fabrication, these sandals are a breath of fresh air for those seeking innovation.

Also known for their playful, sometimes whimsical creations, Loewe’s take on the simple pump is now a red carpet staple. The cartoonish, round-toe silhouette has already been seen on celebrities, like Ariana Grande, Greta Lee, and Emma Watson (on multiple occasions).

Even legacy fashion houses, like Chanel and Versace, are revamping fashion’s most beloved shoe styles. Each recently launched its own version of the Mary Jane flat, equipped with modernized details that give new life to a classic.

Ahead, peruse the elite few shoe styles that have the fashion set buzzing — whether due to wearability, versatility, or just plain kitschiness.

2024’s Buzziest Designer Shoes

Each year like clockwork, Prada’s designers craft a shoe that will inevitably dominate the fashion scene, surpassing all other footwear in terms of popularity and elusiveness. There was the platform loafer in 2020, the Re-Nylon Pouch Boots in 2019, the flame pumps in 2012 — the list goes on and on.

In 2024, however, there’s one superstar style tastemakers are already vying for: the Brushed Leather Pumps. With a futuristic winged shape, they offer an updated take on the pointed-toe pump — a Prada signature. Modern and elevated, these are a classic in the making.

Jacquemus has officially thrown their hat into the ring for “2024’s Buzziest Shoe.” Though they’re new to the marketplace, having just launched in January 2024, the Les Doubles Sandals now top every editor’s wishlist.

Though utterly surreal in design, the simple, two-strap construction makes these sandals feel surprisingly wearable. And in three go-with-everything color combinations — snakeskin/cream, black/white, and leopard/fuchsia — luxury fashion collectors are already clamoring for a pair of their own.

The Gianni Ribbon Ballerina hasn’t yet hit the market, but it’s already made fashion history. The peep-toe style is the first flat shoe ever to open a Versace show, debuting on their SS24 runway in September.

Mixing Versace’s signature iconography with today’s buzziest trends, each pair is topped with a bow and the famed Medusa logo. Versions range from candy-colored satins to neutrals and metallic leathers — all of which will be available on Feb. 15.

Yes, Jacquemus claimed two spots on this list — and for good reason. Playing on many of the aforementioned trends — square toes, dainty bows, wearable kitten heels, etc. — the Les Basses Ballet has become an easy fashion girl favorite.

This shoe is sold out nearly everywhere, but those lucky enough to snag a pair wear them as often as possible — thus, bringing their trending status squarely into 2024.

For those looking to invest in a singular splurge this year, the Eva Pump is a solid contender. Subtle design details, like the angled heel and mirrored sheen, give them an understated elegance that will withstand the test of time — a bonus for my fellow cost-per-wear girlies.

They come in a range of hues, including inky black, cobalt, ivory, and the Kylie Jenner-approved cherry red. It’s a shoe for minimalists and modernists alike.

On a list of recent history’s most iconic footwear, Chanel’s cap-toe flat would likely make the top spot. As one of the most sought-after accessories on the market, the shoe rivals only the Double Flap Bag in terms of iconology — and this year, it’s getting an upgrade.

For their Spring-Summer 2024 RTW collection, the French luxury house is launching a new Mary Jane. Playing into fashion’s current taste for all things saccharine, the feminine flats come with a buckled strap and a ballet-inspired fabric finish (in addition to signature calfskin).

Set to hit Chanel stores in March, the’ll be available in off-white and noir, plus two shades of pink.

Givenchy recently relaunched their famed Shark Lock Boot, complete with a new, cowboy-inspired flare. The dramatic boots quickly took over the fashion influencer corner of TikTok. Needless to say, they’ve been trending ever since.

Adding to the Shark Lock’s air of exclusivity, Givenchy only released the Western iteration in two colors: the embroidered crimson shown above and a glossy black embossed leather. Both are shoppable for a cool $2.8k.

Though Loewe’s Toy Pump is a somewhat new release, the round-toe shape has already begun cropping up on the most elite red carpets. More wearable than the brand’s novelty styles — like the balloon shoes or viral broken egg heels — the Toy still embodies Loewe’s signature surrealist flare.

Simpler versions can be found in burgundy, eggplant, navy, black, and white leather, but the crystal-incrusted Toy holds a special place in my fashion girl heart.

While many brands are leaning into viral aesthetics popularized by social media algorithms, Gucci’s shoe of the moment is a lesson in timelessness.

In opposition of the internet’s various “cores,” Signoria slingbacks are the footwear incarnation of a classic red lip. With a patent finish and streamlined outer, these stilettos have a similar ability to elevate any outfit.

First seen in creative director Sabato De Sarno’s debut SS24 collection, the Signoria has already become an easy favorite of VIPs like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Jessica Chastain.