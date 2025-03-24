Bags are bigger than ever in 2025 — and in more ways than one. With the musical chairs of creative directors among luxury fashion houses, designer items are becoming more and more exclusive and bags are definitely at the forefront. Luckily, a handbag is one of fashion’s best investment pieces. Not only can you wear the same one every day, but it will always fit and it will always be in style.

This year’s luxury bags depart from microtrends and microbags to offer dependable, carryalls that have lifelong potential. Brands like Chanel, Balenciaga, and Gucci are opting for slouchier, lived-in styles that integrate seamlessly into any wardrobe. Similarly, designers like Coach, Bottega Veneta, and Prada are guaranteeing that your Mary Poppins bag will be as chic as it is spacious.

If you’re a nostalgic shopper, Chloé, Ferragamo, and Fendi have reinvented beloved styles with a modern twist. Of course, your favorite celebs are endorsing the best. Hailey Bieber has made Balenciaga’s Rodeo Bag her new go-to in versatile black leather, while Dua Lipa is obsessed with the hobo bag of the year: the Chanel 25.

Ahead, indulge in the most covetable bag buys of this year (and beyond).

1. Chanel’s 25 Handbag

Chanel’s newest silhouette has been an immediate hit. Dua Lipa is not only the face of the campaign, but also a choice carrier of the black leather version on many occasions. A departure from the house’s more structured styles (the flap bag and the vanity case) is this slouchier, hobo style. The double cargo pockets are iPhone-sized and the bag is available in sizes small, medium, and large. The bag comes in classic black or white, as well as pastel shades and variations of denim (a personal fave).

2. Loewe’s Puzzle

The Puzzle Bag has become an industry icon amongst the fashion community. The brand’s hero bag continues to be updated season upon season, and for good reason. With Loewe’s creative director, Jonathan Anderson, set to depart, it’s the perfect time to snatch up one of his most infamous creations. The combination of sleek white and posh camel makes this classic piece versatile and stylish.

3. Balenciaga’s Rodeo

One of Demna’s many hits is the Rodeo bag. The brand’s 2022 edition burst onto the scene, counting Hailey Bieber as one of its biggest fans. The design has a basis in Western, cowboy culture from the distressed leather to the technical hardware. While creative director Demna exits the company, the bag has the potential to undergo a revamp under new leadership or leave with him and become a very exclusive purchase.

4. Prada’s Buckle Handbag

Prada never misses when it comes to the next it bag. While maintaining the ethos of the brand, a simple detail on a Prada bag can ignite a trend movement in the handbag industry. Simply adorning an otherwise quiet tote bag with a cheeky belt has the fashion community stirring. Every one of your favorite follows has carried a version of this bag, from Kendall Jenner to Rihanna to Victoria Beckham.

5. Fendi’s Mamma Baguette

The roomier, more relaxed iteration of the infamous baguette bag is the return of the Mamma Baguette. The style was originally designed in the 2000s as a roomier, more practical version of the original design. Its reemergence took place on the Spring/Summer 2025 runway with pastel and embellished updates to the exterior. The handbag features a drawstring closer and three varied size options: small, medium, and large.

6. Coach’s Empire Carryall

The Super Bowl of handbags (according to Jalen Hurts) is Coach’s utilitarian carryall. This is truly the modern Mary Poppins bag. On the runway, the various styles were adorned with NYC-themed charms like taxi cabs, apples, and Statues of Liberty. The Empire bag is a vintage-inspired style, but the 48 has been a standout in the brand’s advancement of quintessential handbags. If that’s not enough proof, the merlot colorway is still on backorder (but the maple and black are still so dreamy).

7. Dior’s D-Journey

Maria Grazia Chiuri's latest creation, the D-Journey, made its debut on the Spring/Summer 2025 runway. The slouchy, functional vibe of the bag is a playful departure from the house’s classic styles. Available in small, medium, and large, as well as crinkled, smooth, and canvas, the silhouette offers versions that are elevated and innovative. The large gives a supersized carryall while forgoing a traditional tote bag. The new launch became available in January, making it Dior’s quintessential bag of the year.

8. Ferragamo’s Soft-Bag

A recreation of an archival style, Maximilian Davis puts his touch on the Soft-Bag. The pleated appearance offers a juxtaposition of structure and softness. The style maintains the craftsmanship that Ferragamo is known for, with the bag being offered in semi-glossy nappa leather and supple suede. The colorways match the gentleness of the design including blush pink, brick orange, and concrete gray.

9. Proenza Schouler’s Ruched Tote

In the scope of functional totes, this Proenza Schouler doesn’t miss. While the silhouette also comes in small, medium, and extra large sizes, this large version is the ideal everyday handbag. Rather than the expected black or brown work bag, opt for this subtle navy. The soft, supple suede and sturdy leather details give this bag a very long life.

10. Longchamp’s Le Roseau S Handbag

If there’s any brand that knows how to make a dependable handbag, it’s Longchamp. The Le Roseau collection was launched in 2007 with the metal bamboo “reed” clasp as the signature detail. While the collection includes a variety of bag sizes and materials, the small makes for the perfect day-to-day arm candy. The interior is deceivingly spacious with five internal pockets for all of your essentials.

11. Saint Laurent’s Y Tote

Saint Laurent’s Y Tote only hit stores last November, but it’s already amassed a horde of A-list fans — Bella Hadid, Charli XCX, and Angelina Jolie included (some of them even got their hands on the bag before launch, adding to its in-demand status). Plus, the subtle “Y” detail makes for the ultimate IYKYK, quiet luxury emblem.

12. Lacoste’s Runway Lenglen

Creative director Pelagia Kolotouros injected fun into Lacoste’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway when it debuted the Lenglen bag, designed to resemble a pleated skirt. Named after Suzanne Lenglen, the tennis great OG René Lacoste used to dress, the accessory bears the folded iconography of the sport (and the brand itself). For a cheeky add-on to your wardrobe, these come in small and large options in a multitude of hues, from neutrals to vivid pops of color. There are even chrome and perforated options for those who are extra adventurous.

13. Valentino’s Viva Superstar

After leaving Gucci, Alessandro Michele wasted no time bringing his it bag-making sensibilities to Valentino. Case in point, months after he debuted his first collection for his new creative home in June 2024, he proceeded by launching the Viva Superstar in November, a skinny shopper tote marked by a mega “V.” As with anything he touches, it’s already become a celeb fave and was spotted on the arms of Amelia Gray and Elsa Hosk.

14. Miu Miu’s Aventure

You’ve likely seen the Miu Miu Aventure doing the rounds online, especially since anything the label launches is practically guaranteed influencer love. The label’s entry into the belted-bag craze debuted on the label’s Spring/Summer 2025 runway and was quickly picked up by online icons like Addison Rae and Nara Smith.

Cop the fashion girl’s fave in any of its sizes (micro, mini, small, and medium) and materials (suede, anyone?). Better yet, accessorize it with bag charms à la Sydney Sweeney for a personalized touch.

15. Gucci’s Softbit

Designers create fashion magic when they tap into a brand’s longstanding heritage and innovatively update its most recognizable markers. Gucci’s Sabato de Sarno accomplished just that with the new Softbit, a slouchy, triangle-shaped bag launched during the Pre-Fall 2025 runway season. The minimalist design, which comes in two sizes, features a modern take on the 1953-era Horsebit emblem: It’s supersized and doubles as a magnetic closure.

16. Celine’s Camille

Quiet luxury aficionados, this one’s for you. Cosigned by Reese Witherspoon, Naomi Watts, and Phoebe Dynevor, the Camille 16 is the latest addition to Celine’s handbag lineup. Save for the discreet turn-lock closure the brand is known for, the hobo shoulder bag is nondescript and completely underrated. It comes in small and medium leather options, including a rare python fabrication. It’s also one of the final bags — if not the final bag — Hedi Slimane designed for the label, so get your hands on this piece of fashion history, stat.

17. Bottega Veneta’s Ciao Ciao

If the new Ciao Ciao is anything to go by, Bottega Veneta interpreted the belted-bag trend with a literal twist. Instead of crafting the entire purse in the label’s signature Intrecciato weave, the sleek top-handle accessory features a matte base and a woven belt detail. Since its launch in February, it’s already been worn by Julianne Moore, Naomie Ackie, and A$AP Rocky.

18. Kate Spade’s Grace

The Grace, a trapezoidal shoulder bag that has been a core style of Kate Spade since summer 2024, has been reinterpreted in new silhouettes including a top handle, a satchel, and more recently, an east-west baguette. As with all things Kate Spade, these come in quirky, loud options including hot pinks, crystal-encrusted, and polka dots. Both Nicola Coughlan and Rachel Zegler are fans.

19. Polène’s Osmo

Polène, the cult-followed Parisian label, launched its latest style that’s sure to sell out (or at least, inspire the same two-hour-long waiting lines that are typical for the brick-and-mortar stores). Meet the Osmo, a baguette bag with a modular-inspired design. With six colorways of understated neutrals, this is bound to be your next go-to everyday bag.

20. Chloé’s Small Bracelet Hobo

The Chloé renaissance is *finally* upon us, thanks to Chemena Kamali, whose ruffly, airy collections get buzzier season after season. Her first order of accessory business, however, was introducing the Bracelet Hobo bag as part of her debut Fall/Winter 2024 collection. Inspired by the archives, the crescent-shaped bag comes in multiple sizes (large, small, and mini), though only the smaller two come with the same circular pseudo-jewelry hardware. These come in a slew of colorways and fabrications, including studded and fringe options.

Savants are also buzzing about the Y2K-era Paddington Bag that made its debut on the label’s Fall/Winter 2025 runway. Unfortunately, we won’t be seeing much of the style’s revival until close to its release date months from now.