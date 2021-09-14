Beauty
Mullets, twisted updos, and more.
Getty Images/ Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff; Getty Images/ Jeff Kravitz / Contributor
At the 2021 Met Gala, there were enough ‘90s hairstyles to make you think the event took place decades before. From messy updos to teeny tiny hair accessories and pixie cuts, these 14 celebrities proved the era’s beauty trends are definitely back.
Getty Images/ Taylor Hill / Contributor
The pro gymnast showed up to the Met Gala in style. Besides the fact that she did an actual backflip on the red carpet, Dennis’ ‘90s-inspired hair jewelry, metallic blue eyeshadow, and sequined bodysuit put her on the best-dressed list.