Masterpiece Theater
Couture Bugs. Next-Gen Florals. Give These Gowns Their Own Exhibit.
The stars at the 2026 Academy Museum Gala turned fashion into pure art.
by Alyssa Lapid
Getty Images
The Academy Museum Gala has easily earned its title as the "Met Gala of the West," and this year, the hype was very real. The guest list alone rivaled its East Coast counterpart — think Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, and Hailey Bieber all shutting down the carpet in Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 17. And the fashion? Next-level. A-listers showed up in sculptural couture that belongs in a gallery wing. From high-fashion butterflies to 3D florals, these are the major trends that defined the night.
More to come...
Graphic Peplums
1 / 3
Baby Pinks
1 / 3
The Butterfly Effect
1 / 3
Textured Florals
1 / 3