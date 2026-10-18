The Academy Museum Gala has easily earned its title as the "Met Gala of the West," and this year, the hype was very real. The guest list alone rivaled its East Coast counterpart — think Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, and Hailey Bieber all shutting down the carpet in Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 17. And the fashion? Next-level. A-listers showed up in sculptural couture that belongs in a gallery wing. From high-fashion butterflies to 3D florals, these are the major trends that defined the night.

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Graphic Peplums

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Baby Pinks

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The Butterfly Effect

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Textured Florals