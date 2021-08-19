Allbirds, the brand behind the cult favorite sustainable and comfy AF shoes, has just released a line of equally comfy, equally sustainable activewear. The lineup offers all of the staple movement-friendly pieces you’d reach for to move around in — including leggings, of course — but each item is made with thoughtful materials that have a lesser carbon impact on the planet.

Leggings and stretchy gym tanks are typically made of polyester, an oil-based plastic fabric that’s all sorts of bad for the environment. The synthetic material, when produced, uses a lot of oil and emits tons of carbon annually, according to research conducted by World Resources Institute, a non-profit organization that focuses on sustainable solutions. But the Allbirds activewear line uses materials like eucalyptus tree fiber and merino wool — and zero polyester. By using these natural fabrics, the brand is able to steer clear of typical manufacturing practices that spew carbon into the atmosphere and oceans.

The activewear line has been through the wringer: Allbirds spent over two years testing more than 70 iterations to get the material just right. The end result? Just like their shoes, the company says these ‘fits are breathable, sweat-wicking, quick-drying, and have a comfy stretch. Within the Allbirds Natural Run Apparel line are leggings, a bike short, a workout tank, a running top, and breezy shorts, all aimed at reducing the carbon impact on the planet while helping you work out in style.

The company admits it isn’t perfect, but that it’s working to continue developing low-emission practices while prioritizing recycled resources. In a statement, Allbirds says it has a 2025 goal of using 75% natural or recycle materials in everything they make, including this collection. Shop some of its key pieces below.

Ranging in sizes XS to XXXL, Allbirds’ “buttery soft,” mid-weight leggings are made to wick away sweat as you stroll, jog — or go all out at the gym. Get them in black or slate gray, or its limited-edition aubergine and dark teal.

The Natural Run Tank is made of a super-light, super breathable mesh material that’s meant to dry quickly so you stay cool mid-HIIT session.

These airy shorts have a loose, slightly stretchy fit and are made of (you guessed it) sustainable, breathable fabric so you can exercise without overheating.