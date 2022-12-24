Amazon's Selling A Ton Of These Trendy Cold-Weather Clothes That Look So Good On

Is it just me, or does getting dressed in the morning become ten times harder when the weather is dreary? Clothes that keep you cozy in the cold — while still looking cute — are hard to come by. The chillier months tend to encourage us to hide beneath oversized outerwear. (And trust me, I do.) Nonetheless, this season I was on the hunt for trendy outfits that wouldn’t sacrifice style for warmth.

I’m a believer in winterizing your favorite basics and adding in the right accessories to look hot even in cold temperatures. Below, I’ve vetted 40 of the best cold-weather styles courtesy of the ultimate one-stop shop: Amazon. Brace your shopping carts…

1 This Top-Rated Chunky Knit Turtleneck With A Cozy Look ZESICA Oversized Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon Let’s start with a staple sweater, shall we? This turtleneck has an oversized fit for a relaxed look, a thick acrylic weave for just the right amount of warmth, not to mention its long batwing sleeves. Plus, it’s machine-washable, so you don’t even have to worry about a dry cleaning bill — you’re welcome. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 22

2 A Pom Beanie For That Après-Ski Aesthetic Alepo Fleece Lined Beanie Amazon $12 See On Amazon Hats off to this beanie for its ultra-chunky weave that’ll keep you cozy in the coldest of weather. It’s lined with fleece so your ears stay warm and, if hats normally don’t fit you, this beanie comes with extra stretch to form to any head shape. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 23

3 These Trendy Straight-Leg Faux Leather Pants MakeMeChic Straight Leg Leather Look Pants Amazon $49 See On Amazon For under $50 you can snag these faux leather pants that hug you in all the right places. Made with a stretchy viscose base, the high-waisted silhouette holds you in without feeling suffocated. Meanwhile, the zipper fly makes it easy to take these on and off. Match these with a cozy sweater or your favorite tee for your new go-to look. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 6

4 The Thigh-High Socks That Offer Ultimate Comfort Moon Wood Thigh High Socks Amazon $9 See On Amazon These socks are so cute that it’s almost hard to justify covering them up with shoes. Soft, cozy, and breathable, these socks are basically leg warmers that won’t slide down thanks to their highly elastic cuffs. Scrunch them down your calves and pair them with Oxfords for a dark academia influence, or keep them at full length and wear them with boots. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 18

5 A Cropped Puffer Vest To Layer Up KEOMUD Cropped Vest Amazon $37 See On Amazon Save the best (layer) for last! A cropped puffer vest is the key to style in transitional weather. This style comes with an adjustable drawstring hem so you have the option of a cinched look, and a stand-up collar for extra warmth. Be warned, you may never want to wear anything else after you try this on. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

6 This All-Occasion Smocked T-Shirt Amazon Essentials Smocked Cuff Shirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon The tee you’ll wear non-stop is here, and it’s only $21. This Amazon Essentials T-shirt ticks all my boxes: Soft to the touch cotton, extra length (perfect for styling with leggings), and a crisp capped sleeve. It’s dressy enough for the office, comfortable enough for the couch. Trust me, you need this ASAP. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

7 Embellished Platform Combat Boots That Make An Instant Statement DREAM PAIRS Platform Combat Boots Amazon $45 See On Amazon Every closet deserves a good combat boot — and these are platforms! Measuring two inches high for some added height, these boots have a cushy latex insole and a lace-up closure. The silver chains and pearl hardware draped across the ankle of these will immediately elevate any outfit with their edgy Chanel inspiration. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 2

8 This Princess-Approved Plaid Midi Skirt IDEALSANXUN A-line Midi Skirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon Kate Middleton has been spotted in a similar style, so consider this your sign to add some plaid into your wardrobe with this A-line midi skirt. Perfect for just about any occasion, this skirt hits at the mid-calf (which makes it ideal to pair with heels or a boot) and features two hidden pockets plus a convenient side zipper. The elasticated waist won’t leave you feeling constricted and the soft wool is warm enough to wear during colder weather. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 36

9 This Cashmere-Soft Poncho Melifluous Poncho Wrap Amazon $36 See On Amazon The verdict is in: Ponchos are very much on-trend. Drape this atop any outfit for some extra warmth and an instant outfit boost. It’s reversible, so you basically get two styles in one, and the stitched sides make sure it’ll stay draped perfectly in place throughout the day. Pair this with leggings or denim for an effortless casual look. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 43

10 This V-Neck Sweater Dress For Your Next Event ZESICA Wrap V Neck Sweater Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon Don’t tell anyone, but this sweater dress is Amazon’s best-kept secret. With nearly two dozen fun colors to choose from, a mini length, and wrap-style bodice, this dress is a dream. It’s fabricated from a rayon knit with an extra-soft feel and a stretchy nylon that moves with your body. Do yourself a favor and add this to your cart right now. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 22

11 A Dressy Bodysuit With Statement Sleeves Romwe Mesh Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon The stretchy, soft fabric of this Romwe bodysuit will blow your mind. Its sheer lantern sleeves feature a mesh polka-dot pattern, while the body remains opaque in a silky black material. This is lightweight enough to wear in the heat, but thick enough for colder temps. If you want to turn heads, consider this for your next purchase. Available sizes: Large Plus — 3X

Available colors: 6

12 The Furry Bucket Hat Every It-Girl Is Wearing Malaxlx Furry Bucket Hat Amazon $20 See On Amazon This season, grandma-chic bucket hats are making a comeback. You’ve probably seem your favorite Instagram influencers wearing these, and coveted designers like Prada and Burberry are currently selling high-fashion renditions. Made with soft cotton, this bucket hat keeps your ears warm and stays in place all day thanks to its hidden drawstring closure. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 22

13 These Fleece-Lined Leggings With Pockets BALEAF Fleece Lined Winter Leggings Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’re like me and live in loungewear, you need these fleeced-lined leggings. The thermal polyester knit provides a buttery feel, while the brushed fleece interior locks in heat. They’re equally as stretchy as they are supportive, so you don’t have to worry about your movement feeling restricted. (Plus, there are pockets big enough to hold your phone!) Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 22

14 A Chunky Cable-Knit Scarf That Never Comes Unwrapped C.C Cable Knit Infinity Scarf Amazon $20 See On Amazon You can’t tell, but this scarf is even better than it looks. In addition to its comforting knit, the interior is lined with fuzzy sherpa material for extra warmth and the exterior cable knit design offers a classic “scarf” feel. Plus, the infinity style guarantees it won’t go anywhere, even in the highest of winds. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 12

15 A Tailored Fleece Vest For Transitional Dressing Amazon Essentials Polar Soft Fleece Vest Amazon $14 See On Amazon It’s time to go all-in on cozy and buy this fleece vest. It features a zippered closure that make it easy to take on and off, a mid-weight fleece fabric, and elasticized shoulders that give some extra stretch. Pair it with your go-to jeans and a long-sleeved tee and you’re all set for the farmer’s market or a casual brunch. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 33

16 The Cable-Knit Sweater That’ll Never Go Out Of Style Amazon Essentials Cable Knit Sweater Amazon $27 See On Amazon This classic cable-knit sweater is made from a soft yet substantial cotton that’s “comfier than cashmere,” according to one reviewer, and will feel like a dream against your skin. The fit hugs without clinging and its crew neckline is easy to layer (whether that’s under a blazer or over a patterned button-up). Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 22

17 These Fleece-Lined Sneakers That Channel Your Favorite Converse ZGR High Top Canvas Sneakers Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you don’t want to dish out the dough for Converse but you do want the same look, these high-top sneakers are your solution. They’re shearling-lined for maximum warmth, have a capped rubber toe, and a thick white anti-slip sole. They’re even constructed with a padded insole so you can wear these all day without worry. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 18

18 This Faux-Leather Pencil Skirt That’s Office Approved Fahsyee Faux Leather Pencil Skirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon Leather weather is year-round. If you’re ready to refresh your work wardrobe opt for this faux-leather skirt. The matte finish on the ethically-sourced vegan material make it look like its worth three times the price tag. The invisible zipper gives it a seamless fit and it’s breathable enough that you won’t feel uncomfy, yet soft enough to mimic real leather. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

19 Not-Your-Average Knitted Mittens Bruceriver Snowflake Knit Mittens Amazon $19 See On Amazon Finally, a pair of mittens that actually keep your hands warm. The shell is constructed of 100% thick acrylic knit to ensure that no moisture seeps through. The inner lining is super-soft and that Fair Isle snowflake print complements a cold-weather aesthetic. You’ll never want to own a different pair of mittens again. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 6

20 A Midi Dress You Can Wear Absolutely Anywhere ULTRANICE V Neck Swing Midi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon My latest obsession? This V-neck midi dress. The swing silhouette feels relaxed, but that seamed waist definition creates a gorgeous fit that’s easy to dress up. It features hidden pockets, an elasticated waist, and a soft jersey knit that makes it comfy for all-day wear. With over 30 colors to choose from, I’m convinced everyone needs to own this dress. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 32

21 This Super Comfy Plus Size Waffle-Knit Henley OLRIK Waffle Henley Tunic Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon Can you really go wrong with a henley? (Absolutely not.) This plus size-approved top debuts a V-neck button closure and a flowy fit. The length is long enough to pair up with leggings or French tuck into jeans. Plus, the polyester-spandex blend gives the fabric some lightweight stretch, so you can wear this on it’s own or layered under your favorite coat. Available sizes: Large — 4X

Available colors: 9

22 This 100% Wool Beret For Your Inner French Girl Braxton Hats Lined Wool Beret Amazon $14 See On Amazon Cancel that flight to Paris, you can channel your inner Emily while staying put. This 100% wool beret not only looks très chic but also keeps you warm all day long. It has a hidden drawstring closure, so it’s adjustable to any head shape, and is available in nearly 20 colors. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 19

23 These Yoga Pants With Cozy Fleece Ewedoos Fleece Lined Yoga Pants Amazon $32 See On Amazon These yoga pants will take you from couch to cardio, all while keeping you very warm. The fleece lining guarantees all-day coziness and the flared bootcut leg goes with any look. Equipped with two side pockets, wear these on your next errand run and you won’t regret it. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

24 The Faux Sheer Tights You’ve Seen All Over Social Media X-CHENG Fleece Lined Tights Amazon $24 See On Amazon Want the look of sheer tights but refuse to suffer through the cold? Available in four neutral colors, these fleece-lined tights offer fashion and function. They’re made to mimic stockings, so they give a faux transparent appearance with a deep-pile fleece lining hidden underneath. The wide waistband won’t dig into your stomach and the high-quality (lint-free!) polyester-blend offers maximum opacity. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 4

25 A Minimalist Duster That Feels Featherlight Amazon Essentials Lightweight Cardigan Amazon $30 See On Amazon This lightweight and layer-worthy cardigan is everything your closet is missing. Made of 55% cotton for a nice soft stretch, the comfy yarn keeps you warm all day without overheating. It even features two front pockets for your on-the-go goodies. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 19

26 This Cut-Out Bodysuit That Feels Like A Second Skin Yomoko Cutout Front Bodysuit Amazon $21 See On Amazon The moment you put this bodysuit on, you’ll never want to take it off. It not only comes with a snap closure at the crotch and high elasticity for lots of stretch, but the cut-out design sets it apart from your average base layer. Tuck this into high-waisted jeans or a straight-legged leather pant for your next night out. Trust me, you’ll want one in every color. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 19

27 These Quilted Combat Boots For An Edgy Look STQ Lace-Up Combat Boots Amazon $58 See On Amazon If you’re wanting a boot that does absolutely everything, try these quilted combat boots. Edgy, durable, and oh-so-comfy, they’re made with water-resistant vegan leather. The side zipper makes it easy to take these on and off, and the padded collar fits snuggly around your ankle. You can officially say goodbye to cold feet. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 5

28 The Plaid Mini Skirt You’ll Want To Wear Daily Floerns Plaid Mini Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon Meet a mini skirt with maximum style. With a side zipper that makes it easy to slide into, the sturdy woven material lacks stretch, which gives it the perfect amount of structure. The high-waisted design hugs your tummy without making you feel restricted, plus, this plaid print is so easy to style an outfit with: Put on your go-to boots, your favorite top, and you’re good to go. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 28

29 This Plaid Scarf That Converts Into A Pashmina Neal LINK Plaid Wrap Scarf Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whether is cold outside during wintertime or it’s summertime and the air conditioner is blasting, I always make sure to have a scarf on-hand. Soft, warm, and lightweight, this plaid scarf is everything you need. Drape it around your shoulders for a shawl look or around your neck for a traditional pashmina style! Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 24

30 This Feel-Good Flannel Dress (With Pockets!) Goodthreads Flannel Relaxed-Fit Belted Shirt Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon It’s time to channel your flannel! Goodthreads just made the dress you’ll be wearing nonstop, and it’s only $22. It’s made of 100% cotton — so it feels ultra-soft and breathable yet warm — and it has two side pockets for when you’re on the go. Pair this with boots for your next night out, or sneakers for a casual look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

31 This Softer-Than-Soft Wrap Sweater MEROKEETY Knit Wrap Sweater Amazon $37 See On Amazon For unpredictable in-between weather, this wrap sweater is a must- have. It’s lightweight enough to wear on warmer days, but is cozy enough to reach for in cooler temps. The V-shaped neckline is complimented by crochet knit detailing, and the hem is elasticized for a fitted look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

32 A Knitted Accessory Set That Does It All AQOTHES Hat, Scarf & Touch Screen Gloves Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon Featuring a cozy scarf, touchscreen gloves and a beanie, this knitted accessory set is an absolute steal. Made from a high-quality acrylic knit, the fabric is stretchable enough that the styles can adapt to any head shape and hand size. The gloves give conductive ability to the three most-used fingertips so you can still use your phone, plus the scarf is long enough to be styled in lots of different ways. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 7

33 A Fleece Jogger That Is 100% Lounge-Worthy Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Joggers Amazon $24 See On Amazon Life’s too short not to love the loungewear you live in, which is why you need these fleece joggers. Available in nearly 40 colors, these pants offer a movable fit through the hips and thighs. They feature a pull-on drawstring design that holds you in all day, and an elasticized ankle cuff. The moment you put these on you’ll realize that none of your other sweatpants will ever compare. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 39

34 This Fuzzy Hood With A Pocket Scarf CNGYNI Plush Hoodie Hat Amazon $20 See On Amazon Consider this hooded scarf your new addition to every outfit. In a luxe acrylic-wool blend, this accessory is the epitome of warmth. The plushness keeps your ears and neck cozy while the deep pockets on the scarf act as hand warmers. Bundle up and buy this ASAP. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 9

35 A Henley Tee Your Leggings Will Love ALLEGRACE Flowy Tunic Amazon $18 See On Amazon Calling all shoppers: The perfect tunic tee is here, and it will only run you $18! The rayon jersey is light enough to give you breathability, but it doesn't cling to the body. Plus, the length ensures a covered bum, making it ideal to pair with with skinny jeans or leggings! Available sizes: 1X — 4X

Available colors: 17

36 The Cardigan That Feels Cozy As Cashmere Imily Cable Knit Cardigan Amazon $46 See On Amazon Spoiler alert: You need this cardigan. It’s cozily drapey, super-soft, and adds an extra layer of warmth to any outfit. The thick-knit acrylic gives it a luxe look and those batwing sleeves add to the oversized, relaxed appeal. Whether you’re lounging around the house or running errands, make sure you have this in your cardigan collection. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14

37 Some Waterproof Snow Boots That Are Actually Cute DREAM PAIRS Mid-Calf Waterproof Winter Snow Boots Amazon $45 See On Amazon Today’s forecast? Extra-cozy with a chance of purchasing more than one pair. Getting caught in the snow will never be a bad thing when you have these tall waterproof snow boots. With an opening that measures 11 inches around, these boots are roomy without allowing any snow to get inside. The cushioned footbed gives you some extra bounce and its insulation keeps your feet warm in temps as low as -25 degrees Fahrenheit. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 12

38 This Gorgeous Maxi Dress Available In 55 Colors Berrygo V Neck Wrap Maxi Dress Amazon $58 See On Amazon From birthday party to wedding, this maxi dress is the perfect any-occasion style. Designed with a secure faux wrap silhouete and an empire waist, it’s made of ribbed polyester for a textured look. The belt is also un-detachable, so you never have to worry about it falling off and getting lost. Available sizes: 0 — 22 Plus

Available colors: 55

39 The Cottagecore Wool Socks That Come In Every Color Imaginable Justay Wool Crew Socks (5 Pairs) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Presenting: Socks so good it’s hard to justify covering them with a shoe. Slip into these cozy wool socks that are designed to keep sweat at bay so you stay fresh and dry while still maintaining maximum breathability. Choose from almost any color or pattern imaginable: They've got it. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 19