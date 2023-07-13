Spoilers ahead for And Just Like That... Episode 5.
Things are picking up on the most recent episode of And Just Like That... In true SATC fashion, Carrie quite literally bumped into a new fling and then quickly ran out on him. At the same time, Seema also found — and tossed — a man. (I’m loving the pace here, y’all.)
Things were equally exciting in the episode’s style department, as Charlotte threw a Halloween costume party that brought some elite ensembles. Carrie fittingly channeled a famed fashion editor and rocked a glistening outfit with matching hair clips to boot.
Miranda, meanwhile, eschewed the directives and stepped out in a chic fall ‘fit that should be on everyone’s Pinterest boards. Think: heavy woven materials and autumnal browns. (The episode even has a subtle Hamilton Easter egg with a certain George Washington costume.)
Elsewhere in the episode, Rock, Charlotte’s kid, was asked to model for Ralph Lauren, giving ample opportunity for some modern, preppy looks. In between these big style moments, however, were quiet but equally-riveting ‘fits. The pastel ensemble Carrie wore for her meet-cute with George the bike guy was a breezy slay, while Seema’s form-fitting asymmetrical dress is TikTok famous.
Find a rundown of the episode’s best looks, below.