Spoilers ahead for And Just Like That... Episode 5.

Things are picking up on the most recent episode of And Just Like That... In true SATC fashion, Carrie quite literally bumped into a new fling and then quickly ran out on him. At the same time, Seema also found — and tossed — a man. (I’m loving the pace here, y’all.)

Things were equally exciting in the episode’s style department, as Charlotte threw a Halloween costume party that brought some elite ensembles. Carrie fittingly channeled a famed fashion editor and rocked a glistening outfit with matching hair clips to boot.

Miranda, meanwhile, eschewed the directives and stepped out in a chic fall ‘fit that should be on everyone’s Pinterest boards. Think: heavy woven materials and autumnal browns. (The episode even has a subtle Hamilton Easter egg with a certain George Washington costume.)

Elsewhere in the episode, Rock, Charlotte’s kid, was asked to model for Ralph Lauren, giving ample opportunity for some modern, preppy looks. In between these big style moments, however, were quiet but equally-riveting ‘fits. The pastel ensemble Carrie wore for her meet-cute with George the bike guy was a breezy slay, while Seema’s form-fitting asymmetrical dress is TikTok famous.

Find a rundown of the episode’s best looks, below.

Seema’s Sophisticated Whites Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Whoever said you can’t wear white after labor day clearly hasn’t met Seema. The play on textures (and shades of white and ecru) within this all-white ‘fit takes the look out of monotonous territory.

Carrie’s Metallic Sheen & Miranda’s Cozy Knits James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Carrie dressed as Cosmopolitan founder Helen Gurley Brown to attend Charlotte's Halloween costume party. She paired a boxy pink blazer over a gold polka dot dress and held a magazine-print clutch. So fitting. Meanwhile, Miranda flouted the dress code and reached for her chicest fall ensemble. The diverging lines on her heavy striped knits made for interesting pattern play and her purple scarf was the perfect pop of color on an otherwise brown ensemble.

Miranda’s Comfort Dressing James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Miranda was the epitome of a New Yorker when she nailed her commuter style in this ‘fit. Clashing prints, a pop of color, a cozy scarf, and lace-up boots? Chic and totally subway-friendly.

Carrie’s Barbiecore Moment James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Carrie had a major Barbiecore moment while delivering soup to her new fling. She toned down the bold hue with muted grays and even donned brogues in lieu of heels for a more low-key vibe.

Miranda’s Plaids & Nya’s Pumpkin Colors Nothing screams fall quite like pumpkins, and Nya expertly incorporated the color into her ‘fit. The pops of orange in her quilted joggers and mules are a great way to liven up an outfit. Meanwhile, Miranda looked extremely chic in a plaid poncho-wrap hybrid. Paired with ‘70s-style wide-leg trousers and dark chocolate boots, this is one of my favorite Miranda ‘fits in the reboot so far.

Carrie’s Pastel Tones Photo courtesy of Craig Blankenhorn/Max Walking into a potential flame is officially a meet-cute. And, lucky for Carrie, she looked great during the serendipitous moment. She expertly infused summer sensibilities into her fall ensemble with multicolored pastels. Her striped dress looked effortlessly breezy. And those cut-out boots in pale blue? Need.

Rock’s Ralph Lauren Moment Photos courtesy of Craig Blankenhorn/Max Even the second generation has some serious style. While modeling for Ralph Lauren, Rock Goldenblatt wore a casual look from the brand including cargo pants and its signature polo shirt.

Carrie’s Mixed Prints Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images This ‘fit may not be one many would reach for, but it feels quintessentially Carrie. She tucked a plaid button-down into a pleated satin skirt in a clashing print and color. She even threw on a corduroy jacket in teal and wore knee-high burgundy socks with heels. It’s chaotic, but it’s her.