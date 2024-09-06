Fashion girls, rejoice! New York Fashion Week has officially commenced. And while most new trends for the coming seasons are making their runway debuts, its longtime icon Carrie Bradshaw who just ushered in a game-changing style play.

Throughout her tenure on the SATC franchise, the fictional columnist singlehandedly turned certain designers into household names and popularized enduring trends. But if you think that after over two decades of molding the fashion industry, there’s nothing “new” she could offer, think again.

On Thursday, Sept. 5, Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted filming And Just Like That’s third season. In true Carrie form, she revamped something completely uncool into something totally dazzling. My only question is — why hasn’t anyone thought of this sooner?

Carrie’s Boob Sweat Dress

While details about Season 3’s plot are scant, fans are now familiar in Carrie’s would-be wardrobe. Thus far, she’s rocked painted overalls, revived her love for rosettes, and even recreated one of her most chaotic outfits.

Her latest on-set look was the quirkiest and somehow the most unconventional yet. She wore a strapless corset with visible boning in a satin ivory fabrication. Both sides featured lingerie-inspired lace-up details. While the fabric feels more luxe and formal, the straps were actually shoelaces, which gave the piece a streetwear edge.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The most interesting part of her corset was the crystal-encrusted underboob area mimicking, well, glistening boob sweat. Sometimes, when people perspire, the underboob forms a moistened stain — right around Carrie’s sparkly area. While many try to keep focus away from that region (and, therefore, away from the visible damp spots), Carrie highlighted it and bedazzled it. Will this normalize the look? One can only hope.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

As for the bottom half of her ’fit, she wore a semi-A-line silhouette that whimsically curved inward. While she accessorized with more sparkly pieces (her bedazzled bag and iridescent purple sandals), she topped off her ensemble with a rather interesting choice: a gray cardigan.

It Gave Kim Kardashian Vibes

You know who else wore a gray cardigan over a fancy gown? Kim Kardashian. Leaning into the “Garden of Time” motif, she wore a John Galliano for Maison Margiela gown with chrome-colored leaves. The masterpiece was then topped with a pilly gray cardigan, an item rarely seen on the red carpet.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Naturally, the dreary topper spurred so many questions including why she wore it, why she held onto it the entire time, and who owned it.

It looks like the gray cardigan is here to stay.