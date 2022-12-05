A winter manicure doesn’t have to be all dark and moody. Need proof? Just look to Selena Gomez’s rainbow nails. On Saturday, December 3, 2022, Gomez wore a colorful mix of different neon nail polish colors on each finger while attending Variety’s Hitmakers 2022 brunch.

Her go-to nail artist Tom Bachik shared a picture of the look on Instagram and listed the exact products he used to get the look. He lists the Mia Secret Gelux Gel Polish in shades Maya Blue, Peppermint, Peace & Love, and Bleu de France. Gomez is seen wearing a different shade on each nail for a fun rainbow mix of bright colors that have a glossy sheen. She kept the rest of her look minimal, wearing her sleek and straight hair down, a peach lip, and classic smokey eye. This all made her rainbow-hued manicure the main focus of her beauty look as they really popped against her minimal black dress.

Gomez has opted to go bright and bold for her manicure in the colder months before. At the premiere of her new documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me in November of this year, the Rare Beauty founder opted for a sunny yellow manicure, proving that bright colors are here to stay for the wintertime.

If you’re not following Bachik on Instagram for your nail mani mood boards, do so ASAP. The celebrity nail artist isn’t just responsible for some of Gomez’s most iconic nail looks (like this Barbiecore-themed pastel pink look and Louboutin-inspired twist on the French manicure); Bachik also lists Jennifer Lopez and Camila Cabello as other clients and shares their latest manis often on his feed.