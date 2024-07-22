Love Island USA finally had its breakout moment this summer — thanks, in part, to new host Ariana Madix. The Bravo star has been serving lewks on the popular dating show since the islanders arrived to the villa on June 11, from see-through bodysuits to jaw-dropping revenge dresses.

After a successful season filled with drama, tears, and genuine connections, it’s no surprise Madix showed up to the July 21 finale in another show-stopping number that left fans (and the islanders) in shock.

Ariana’s Love Island USA Finale Look

Before announcing the winners of Love Island USA Season 6, Madix took one final stroll through the villa halls in a see-through crystal top from SAU LEE that features a halterneck shape and backless design. Per the brand’s website, the garment, called the Zahara Top, is handcrafted from “strands of individually placed crystals.” Layered behind the jewels is a nude-colored lining to give the top that sheer look without actually freeing the nip. This is television, after all.

The bedazzled crop top currently retails for $375.

The reality TV veteran also paired the top with a low-cut aqua skirt that gives major Fiji vibes, and a bundle of braids atop her head to match.

Once the episode wrapped, Ariana traded in her high heels for a pair of pink comfy Crocs sandals. Relatable.

Fans Can’t Get Enough

The Love Island USA Season 6 finale wasn’t the first time Madix’s fashion choices have left audiences stunned — remember the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion? — and it (hopefully) won’t be the last. Still, the crystal-covered top and mermaidcore skirt left quite the impression on viewers, with some calling it her “best fashion the entire season.”

“Flawlessly fabulous!”, one user commented on a TikTok from @loveislandusa. “This outfit is EVERYTHING!!”, replied another. “Ariana looks so fkn good,” a third user wrote.

Even the finalists were shook by Madix’s look. “You look amazing,” said finalist Nicole Jacky. “Look at you,” Kordell Beckham agreed.

Fans also took to the comments to express their desire to see Madix return as the host for next season. While the 39-year old’s hosting gig hasn’t been confirmed yet, the Broadway actress did announce during the finale that the Love Island USA Season 6 reunion will premiere on Peacock on Aug. 19.

Until then, viewers are just going to have to wait and see what showstopping number Madix will wear next.